Two Pool Records Fall As Northwestern Beats Chicago, Penn State

Northwestern vs Chicago (D3) vs Penn State

January 11, 2025

Norris Aquatics Center, Evanston, IL

SCY

Results

Team Scores:

Men’s: Northwestern (unranked) 231 – Chicago (unranked) 63; Northwestern 172 – Penn State (unranked) 127; Penn State 211 – Chicago 79

Women’s: Northwestern (unranked) 249 – Chicago (unranked) 48; Northwestern 207 – Penn State (unranked) 88; Penn State 205 – Chicago 86

The Northwestern Wildcats celebrated their senior meet with comfortable wins against the Penn State Nittany Lions and Division 3 Chicago Maroons.

The Wildcats established two new pool records on home turf. First, sophomore Cade Duncan fired off a 42.75 to take the 100 free victory. This shaved about a tenth off his previous personal best of 42.83. Duncan was also a part of Northwestern’s winning 400 free relay (2:54.50).

Tyler Lu alo established a new pool record in the 200 IM, touching in 1:45.23. This is a new season best for the Wildcat senior.

Stuart Seymour also had an impressive meet for the Wildcats. The sophomore won the 100 back in a new personal best of 45.84 and took the 50 free in 20.03.

Chilean nationals Mariano Lazzerini and Eduardo Cisternas were the top performers for Penn State. Lazzerini swept the breaststrokes (53.06/1:55.63), while Cisternas took the 200 and 500 freestyles (1:37.42/4:26.54). The Nittany Lions also took down Northwestern in the 200 medley relay (1:25.30).

Division 3 team University of Chicago saw a new team record in the men’s 100 free. Sebastien Vernhes touched 3rd in 43.92, besting his own 44.21 PR as well as Arthur Kiselnikov’s 44.01 team record from 2021.

The Wildcats were equally victorious on the women’s side. Sophie Martin and Zoe Nordmann continued their impressive freshmen seasons by winning two events each. Martin claimed the (1:01.47 and 1:58.45 PR respectively), while Nordmann dominated the distance races (4:50.88/9:50.17 PR). Martin also helped the Wildcats dominate the relays, turning in final times of in the 200 medley (1:39.09) and in the 400 free (3:19.93) to win by several seconds in both.

Penn State’s Margaret Markvardt was the meet’s other double winner. The Estonian fifth year pulled off the 100 fly/100 back double, clocking 53.13 and 53.37 respectively.

Next week, Northwestern will be headed to Wisconsin. The women sit at 4-1 while the men remain an undefeated 5-0.

The Nittany Lions are set to host Virginia Tech and Princeton in University Park next weekend, while Chicago will be racing against city rivals UIC.