Sectionals Finalist Matthias McFarlane to Compete for Babson Beginning Fall 2025

Speedo Sectionals finalist Matthias McFarlane is headed to Massachusetts this coming fall to swim for Babson College.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at Babson College! After careful consideration, I chose Babson for its unparalleled focus on entrepreneurship and its close-knit community, which fosters both personal and professional growth. I am incredibly grateful to Coach Eric and Coach Ben for their support throughout this process. I thank God for His blessings and direction. A special thanks to Coach Connie for believing in me and mentoring me along this journey. Lastly, I’m deeply indebted to my parents and my family for their constant support, love, and encouragement. Go Beavers.”

Wrapping up his senior year as a homeschool student, the Connecticut native currently trains year-round with the Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club, where he specializes in breaststroke and freestyle.

McFarlane competed at the CRA Winter Invitational last month, where he turned in a series of top performances. He won the 100 breast in a time of 55.93, setting a new lifetime best and landing a Futures qualifying cut. McFarlane’s other best times included a runner-up performance in the 50 fly (23.37), a 3rd-place finish in the 50 free (21.34) and a 9th-place finish in the 100 fly (51.81). He also placed 6th in the 200 breast with a time of 2:07.94.

A five-time Sectionals finalist, McFarlane qualified for the short course meet the past three years in a row. At the 2024 iteration of the competition, he earned a second swim in two of his races and posted three personal best times. McFarlane placed 11th in the 100 breast (56.53), 20th in the 200 breast (2:06.19) and 40th in the 50 free (21.78), all lifetime bests.

He was also a key contributor in the relay events, helping his team to a 6th-place finish in the 200 free relay, a 7th-place finish in the 400 free relay and a 13th-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Best Times SCY

50 free – 21.34

100 free – 47.11

200 free – 1:45.12

100 breast – 55.93

200 breast – 2:06.19

100 fly – 51.81

A Division III program, Babson competes in the New England Men’s and Women’s Athletic Conference, with the men’s team placing 4th at the conference championships last season. Based on the 2024 results, McFarlane’s times would have landed him in the ‘A’ final of the 100 and 200 breast and the ‘B’ final of the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 100 fly. Notably, he would have placed 3rd overall in the 100 breast and 8th in the 200 breast.

Outside of the pool, McFarlane enjoys tutoring K-12 students in STEM subjects and playing chess and the piano.

Set to join McFarlane in Babson’s class of 2029 so far are Evan Hong (sprint free/fly), Josh Adler (free/fly) and Wyatt Amos (free/back), who should make for strong training partners over the next four years.

