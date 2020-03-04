Water Meets The Future: Fukuoka 2021 World C’ships Hype Video

This summer’s Olympics in Tokyo are on every athlete’s mind, with the world’s biggest sporting event still scheduled for less than 145 days away. However, the nation of Japan is also in the midst of preparating to host the 2021 FINA World Aquatic Championships, slated for July 16th – August 1st.

With these huge productions taking place within a relatively short span of time, we reported how the organizers of each event are joining forces in the name of sharing resources and scaling costs. Specifically, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee entered into a partnership with the body overseeing Fukuoka’s 2021 FINA World Championships in an agreement designed to share best practices across all facets including public relations.

With that in mind, the first hype video for the 2021 FINA World Aquatic Championships has just been released. Along with flashing photos and footage of aquatic stars who possibly could be in attendance about 18 months from now, the different venues hosting the disciplines throughout the competition are also highlighted under the theme of Water Meets the Future.

Pool swimming and artistic swimming are set to take place at Marine Messe Fukuoka, while diving is headed for Fukuoka Kokusai Center. Seaside Momochi will be the home of open water swimming and high diving, while New Exhibition Hall is gearing up for water polo.