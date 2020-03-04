Auburn Commits Wingfield, Husband Sweep Individual Events at Arkansas 6A States

ARKANSAS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 28-29, 2020

Bentonville Community Center

Meet Info

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS

Bentonville High School 419.5 Central High School 344 Fayetteville High Schools 271 Bentonville West High School 259 Conway High School 212

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS

Conway High School 436 Central High School 381 Bentonville High School 374 Cabot High School 221 Bentonville West High School 183

The Bentonville High School girls and Conway High School boys earned victories at the 2020 Arkansas High School 6A State Championships. On the boys’ side, the battle for runner-up came down to the wire, as Central High School took 2nd with just 7 points over Bentonville High School.

Conway’s Ty Wingfield swept the sprints en route to their team title. He was just off his best in the 50 free, winning by nearly a second in 20.36. Wingfield, an Auburn commit, then clipped his lifetime best in the 100 free with a 45.82. He anchored Conway’s winning 200 medley relay (1:34.36) with a 20.25 split. He nearly matched that on the winning 200 free relay (1:24.70), anchoring in 20.26.

Teammate Ethan Marotte set a lifetime best 1:53.45 to win the 200 IM. Marotte contributed a 20.80 on the 3rd leg of the 200 free relay and a 22.77 fly split on the 200 medley relay. Duncan Troup also picked up a win for the team with a personal best 56.80. Troup led off the 200 free relay in a lifetime best 21.79.

Bentonville’s Ryan Husband earned a pair of individual wins. Husband, another Auburn commit, swept his races with a 1:39.94 in the 200 free and a 49.59 in the 100 fly. He led off the 400 free relay in 44.91 and split a 21.86 on the fly leg of the 200 medley relay,

Teammate Lienfang Yu won a pair of events to help the girls’ team to their state title. Yu dropped nearly 2 seconds in the 200 IM with a 2:06.31. She dropped over a second to win the 100 breast in 1:06.26. Yu split a 53.54 on the 3rd leg to contribute to Bentonville’s winning 400 free relay (3:38.31).

The Central girls won 6 events as they finished 2nd in the team standings. That included a pair of top 2 finishes by Gabrielle Jenkins. She was just a few tenths shy of her best as she won the 100 fly in 58.69. In the 100 back, she raced to silver (58.65) behind Conway’s Brooklyn Anderson, who won in a lifetime best 56.69. Jenkins also led off Central’s winning 200 medley relay (1:50.39) with a 27.74 back split. Sister Ainsley Jenkins won the 500 free title in 5:01.62.

The AHSAA website is currently not functioning. SwimSwam will update later on to list the broken records.

Additional Event Winners