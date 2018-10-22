Watch Texas, Indiana Take Relay Victories at Tri-Meet (Race Videos)

Reported by James Sutherland.

TEXAS VS FLORIDA VS INDIANA

Friday, October 19 – Saturday, October 20, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25y)

Live Results

Full Meet Results (PDF)

The Longhorn women finished off session 1 with a massive win in the 200 free relay, as Ariola, Cook, Anelise Diener and Adams all split 22s for a final time of 1:30.73. Florida was 2nd in 1:33.34, with Texas’ ‘B’ squad taking 3rd with a notable 22.5 split from Rule. Indiana touched 2nd in 1:32.77 but was disqualified for a false start, with anchor Shelby Koontz (not the one who false started) splitting a quick 22.88 on their anchor.

The Texas men closed the day out with a very close win in the 200 free relay in 1:20.23. They had sub-20 legs from Daniel Krueger, Jackson and Haas, while the Indiana ‘A’ and ‘B’ squads were close behind in 2nd and 3rd in 1:20.33 and 1:20.43 respectively. Samy split 19.56 on the ‘A’ team, while Lanza anchored the ‘B’ squad in 19.61.

To start day 2, Indiana women won the 200 medley relay to start the session off, as Lilly King‘s 26.80 breast split propelled them past Texas by three-tenths, 1:39.35 to 1:39.67, and their other win on the day also came from King in the 200 breast.

On the men’s side, Gabriel Fantoni, Finnerty, Lanza and Bruno Blaskovic edged out Texas 1:27.76 to 1:27.87. Fantoni (22.30) and Lanza (20.89) had the top splits on back and fly, while Longhorn freshman Charlie Scheinfeld (24.24) out-split Finnerty (24.52) on breast, and another first-year Daniel Krueger (19.76) had the #2 split in the field on freestyle, only outdone by IU freshman Brandon Hamblin (19.63) on their ‘C’ relay.

With the meet already won, Texas women had their 400 free relays scored as exhibition, though they did put up the top two times in 3:18.04 and 3:22.75, the former being the fastest time in the nation. Cook led off in 49.60, and Adams (48.99), Ariola (49.71) and Hansen (49.74) all had fast splits as well. Rule split 49.59 on the ‘B’ relay, while the top split from official winners Indiana (3:22.84) came from Koontz (50.04).

The IU men then closed out the meet in the 400 free relay, posting the top time in the nation in 2:54.78 (passing Cal’s 2:55.16). Apple (43.97), Blaskovic (44.07) and Lanza (43.92) were all solid, and then Samy dropped a 42.82 on the anchor leg. The Gators actually led the race through 300, with Khader Baqlah (43.87), Maxime Rooney (43.86) and Kieran Smith (43.47) throwing down 43s before Christoph Margotti (44.08) got overtaken by Samy. The Texas men were right in the thick of things as well, touching 3rd in 2:45.09 with a notable 43.44 leg from Krueger.