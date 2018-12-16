WATCH: Nathan Adrian Reflects on Career During Cal Keynote Address

Torrey Hart
December 16th, 2018

Decorated Olympian and 2012 UC Berkeley graduate Nathan Adrian served as his alma mater’s 2018 Winter Commencement keynote speaker Saturday, and his talk did not disappoint any swim fans in the house.

“I swam fast and I’ve learned a lot of things, so maybe I’ll impart some wisdom,” Adrian joked of his qualifications.

Revealing a London gold medal under his gown, Adrian reflected on the highs and lows of his career, including the infamous suit-splitting incident, spilling a drug test sample, his relationship with his coach Dave Durden, and his path to becoming an international star. He also talked about his transition back to school following the 2008 Olympics, the pressure he faced in the first year of his pro career, and learning to bond with other Team USA athletes while on international trips.

“Set high goals. Don’t be afraid to invest in them,” he concluded. “Find that mentor you need in order to grow, and feel free to leave your phone in your pocket for an entire meal – or perhaps a speech – every once and a while.”

Watch his full address, which begins at 1:08, below:

