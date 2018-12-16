Leonie Beck, Isabel Gose with fast swims 400m free at GER SC Nationals

International German Short Course Championships 2018

The best perfomances on the last day of the 2018 International Short Course Championships have been set by Leonie Beck and Isabel Gose. 21-year-old Beck and 16-year-old Gose went head to head through the whole 400m freestyle event and both finished with new personal best time. Leonie Beck touched the wall first in a time of 4:02,15 ahead of Isabel Gose in 4:02,53.

For Gose, this time also means a new German age-group record which was held by Beck since 2013. A comparison with the results of the final of the SC World Championships showed that they would have finished fifth and sixth in the final. Beck and Gose now sit on the second and third spot in the German all-time leaderboard, just behind German record (SC) holder Sarah Köhler.

Alexander Kunert took his third title, winning the 100m butterfly in a time of 51,95. Kunert will move to to the USA in about 2 weeks and will study and train at the Queens University in Charlotte, NC.

Angelina Köhler, who won two bronze medals at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, lowered the German age-group record in the 100m butterfly for the 18-year-old women to 57,42 en rout to win the German title.

