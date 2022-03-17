WATCH: Lia Thomas Swims 4:33.82 in 500 Free Prelims at NCAA Championships

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 500 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

US Open Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pool Record: 4:30.81 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)

2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 4:33.61

Finals qualifiers:

Penn’s Lia Thomas won the final heat in a dominant 4:33.82. Swimming next to her in lane 5, Stanford’s Brooke Forde stayed within half a body length through the first 200 yards. From the 250 mark onward, Thomas began to increase her lead, outsplitting Forde by about .5 per 50. Thomas came to the wall 4.3 seconds ahead of Forde, who finished second in 4:38.19. Alabama’s Kensey McMahon was third in 4:38.76.