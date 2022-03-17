Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Lia Thomas Swims 4:33.82 in 500 Free Prelims at NCAA Championships

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 500 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Meet Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • American Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • US Open Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Pool Record: 4:30.81 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)
  • 2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 4:33.61

Finals qualifiers:

  1. Lia Thomas, 5Y, Penn – 4:33.82
  2. Erica Sullivan, FR, Texas – 4:36.79
  3. Emma Weyant, FR, Virginia – 4:37.25
  4. Paige McKenna, FR, Wisconsin – 4:37.36
  5. Evie Pfeifer, 5Y, Texas – 4:37.39
  6. Brooke Forde, 5Y, Stanford – 4:38.19
  7. Morgan Tankersley, SR, Stanford – 4:38.65
  8. Kensey McMahon, SR, Alabama – 4:38.76
  9. Tylor Mathieu, JR, Florida – 4:39.07
  10. Julia Mrozinski, FR, Tennessee – 4:39.60
  11. Madelyn Donohoe, JR, Virginia – 4:39.61
  12. Dune Coetzee, FR, Georgia – 4:40.24
  13. Abigail McCulloh, FR, Georgia – 4:40.58
  14. (tie) Lola Mull, SO, Northwestern / Erica Laning, 5Y, ASU – 4:40.70
  16. Emma Nordin, 5Y, ASU – 4:40.78

Penn’s Lia Thomas won the final heat in a dominant 4:33.82. Swimming next to her in lane 5, Stanford’s Brooke Forde stayed within half a body length through the first 200 yards. From the 250 mark onward, Thomas began to increase her lead, outsplitting Forde by about .5 per 50. Thomas came to the wall 4.3 seconds ahead of Forde, who finished second in 4:38.19. Alabama’s Kensey McMahon was third in 4:38.76.

swimfast
5 minutes ago

First trans woman under 4:34 🙃

Last edited 5 minutes ago by swimfast
1
0
Reply
Disappointed Vol
7 minutes ago

No

5
-1
Reply
PhillyMark
7 minutes ago

Needs to work walls little better

0
0
Reply
Kurt Wienants
26 minutes ago

9th Tylor Mathieu, JR, Florida – 4:39.07
Meanwhile Tylor Mathieu misses out on top 8 because the NCAA has no guts to do what’s right.
This is a travesty.

53
-2
Reply
Taa
28 minutes ago

She will be done with NCAA in 48 hours. I wish people would let it go.

5
-49
Reply
Nah
Reply to  Taa
20 minutes ago

But if she wins she’ll be an NCAA champion forever.

13
-1
Reply
Breezeway
Reply to  Taa
13 minutes ago

This 👆🏾. What is constant complaining on a message board or heckling from stands gonna do? The other women can only control their own performances. If people or swimmers wanted to really do something about it, organize, get mainstream support or maybe even boycott. The NCAA will only do anything if you hit ‘em the pocket or totally embarrass them (like the women’s basketball meals and weight room). I just don’t think this issue has the mainstream support to make any changes. At least until it starts to affect World or Olympic medals like the hormone issue in track and field.

2
-1
Reply
Tracy Kosinski
Reply to  Taa
7 minutes ago

100%. What s done is done. And if she broke a record (which is not happening without some MM dolphin kicks), it would be gone next season. Let her have her moment to shine. Everyone needs to hop on the train right now, just for a moment.

1
-8
Reply
wonkabar23
45 minutes ago

The argument that Lia isn’t faster than Katie Ledecky holds no water…I’m not faster than Katie Ledecky either, but if I raced women I would certainly do better than if I raced men. You can clearly see in that video that Lia’s technique is not as good. No underwaters, more strokes than Brooke, breathing off every wall. The dominance is simply because of size and strength.

86
-2
Reply
Distance Per Stroke
Reply to  wonkabar23
43 minutes ago

The best men don’t do dolphin kicks and also breathe off the wall, and Magahey’s technique is ugly. But yes to the first point.

2
-40
Reply
Riccardo
Reply to  Distance Per Stroke
40 minutes ago

Kieran’s walls in the 500 are unbelievable.

20
0
Reply
rememberwhen
47 minutes ago

The vitriol toward Lia in these comment sections is truly disgraceful. So much attention and ire towards one person in the guise of “defending” women is a joke tbh.

15
-132
Reply
Steve Nolan
52 minutes ago

Ngl, don’t hate the CONCENTRATE ALL FIRE ON THIS HERE BLOG POST approach.

15
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
Reply to  Steve Nolan
45 minutes ago

Nice reference. Also gives new meaning to the iconic phrase “It’s a trap!”

1
-3
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  BearlyBreathing
31 minutes ago

This feels lifted from a 1990s Jay Leno monologue. Do better.

1
-1
Reply
BearlyBreathing
Reply to  Steve Nolan
25 minutes ago

I was going for something between Sinbad and Andrew Dice Clay but point taken.

0
0
Reply

