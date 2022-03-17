2022 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 2 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division III Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

TOP 10 WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 1

Kenyon, 100 Denison, 94 Emory, 91 Williams, 59 MIT / Pomona-Pitzer, 52 – Claremont MS, 41 Tufts, 37 Bowdoin, 36 Johns Hopkins, 32

The Kenyon women had a big win in last night’s 200 free relay to come out of Day 1 with a six-point lead on Denison, but the Big Red had a monster prelim session on Thursday by putting six swimmers and both relays through to ‘A’ finals.

If we score out Denison’s prelim finishes, not factoring in diving, the team is projected to score 149 swimming points in tonight’s finals, compared to Kenyon (125) and Emory (131). A notable gap over their two rivals, but not as big as it may look when comparing the number of ‘A’ final swims the teams have.

Kenyon holds a 12-point advantage in Denison in projected relay points, while Emory currently has Taylor Leone and Megan Jungers sitting 1-2 in the 100 fly which helps out their cause in a big way. If Dension could have its two swimmers in the 200 free ‘A’ final move up (currently fourth and sixth), it would go a long way as Kenyon and Emory had no swimmers advance through in that event.

DAY 1 UPS/DOWNS – Women

Women Total 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 400 Medley Relay Denison 8/2 1/0 3/1 1/0 2/1 1/0 Kenyon 5/5 1/0 1/3 2/2 0/0 1/0 Emory 5/2 1/0 1/1 2/1 0/0 1/0 Pomona-Pitzer 4/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 Williams 3/2 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 Tufts 3/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 2/0 0/1 CMS 2/2 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/1 0/1 Chicago 2/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 Bates 2/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 Johns Hopkins 1/4 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/1 Wheaton 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 Conn College 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/0 St. Kate’s 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 MIT 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Caltech 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 NYU 0/3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Amherst 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 Bowdoin 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Wash U 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Gustavus 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wellesley 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Centre 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0

TOP 10 MEN’S TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 1

Emory, 101 Denison, 95 Williams, 74 Johns Hopkins, 71 Kenyon, 65.5 Chicago, 64 Claremont MS, 56 MIT, 37.5 NYU, 33 Wash U, 29

A disqualification in the 200 medley relay yesterday for Kenyon has made it a battle between Emory and Denison atop the leaderboard on the men’s side for the time being, with Emory holding a six-point lead after the opening day of competition.

The Eagles had a very strong morning by putting 11 total swims into scoring position for tonight’s finals, including two men moving on to the championship heat of both the 400 IM and 200 free.

Emory is projected to score 139 swimming points tonight, and that total could jump up significantly since the team is only ranked seventh in the 400 medley but trails first-place Denison by just over three-tenths of a second (a 16-point swing).

The Big Red are only slotted in for 83 points tonight after failing to advance anyone into the final of the 100 fly or 200 free, while Kenyon doesn’t appear as though they can make a run up towards Emory after going 3/2.

Williams and MIT both had strong performances with four ‘A’ final swims, while Johns Hopkins went 3/5.

Pomona-Pitzer and Tufts both got disqualified in the 400 medley relay, bumping them out of ‘B’ final spots and moving in Trinity and Hope.

DAY 1 UPS/DOWNS – Men