Protestors Against Lia Thomas Stand Outside & Attend Women’s NCAA Championship

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN3): Swimming / Diving
- Thursday morning heat sheets
During the Day 2 prelims session of the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship, protestors who identified themselves as “Save Women’s Sports” gathered outside of the facility and attended the meet as Lia Thomas competed in her first event, the 500 freestyle. Prior to Thomas’s race, I spoke with protestors outside of the McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech.
The protestors represent “Save Women’s Sports,” which per their informational brochure states, “We are a coalition fighting to preserve sex-based eligibility for female sports.” The group of about 10 women held signs that read “Save Women’s Sports” and “Support Fair Sports for Women and Girls.” The group was also passing out informational brochures to people outside of the aquatics center.
The women that I spoke to, Amy Sousa, Jeanna Hoch, Jennifer Krohn, and Mary Higgins, traveled to Atlanta from the West Coast to protest this swim meet. None of the women have a swimming background. Most representatives from “Save Women’s Sports” self-funded their attendance. At the time of my interview, there were 10 representatives from “Save Women’s Sports” outside of the aquatics center.
Thomas has complied to the NCAA transgender athlete policy, which allows trans women to compete on a women’s team if they’ve completed a minimum of one year of testosterone suppression treatment, and Thomas has been undergoing treatment for the last two and a half years.
The four women I spoke to directly constantly misgendered Thomas throughout the interview.
I asked the women about the use of testosterone suppression regulations for transgender athletes to compete with biologial women. “Women are not a testosterone level,” says Sousa. “We are fully embodied whole human beings right down to our skeletal structure, our heart capacity, and our lung capacity.”
“I know a man when I see one,” says Hoch. “I’m here to protest men in women’s sports and to protest female erasure.”
Thomas is staying at the same hotel as Hoch. The protestor did not speak to Thomas as she was asked by “Save Women’s Sports” founder, Beth Stelzer to maintain her composure and be professional. “[She] is massive. It’s not fair. We did not fight for women’s sports to include men and boys with an identity crisis,” says Hoch.
I asked Hoch about female elite swimmers like Katie Ledecky who is 6’0’ tall, and Missy Franklin who is 6’2” tall, who also often tower over competitors, and if that is considered an unfair advantage. “What does big females have to do with being male?,” asks Hoch. “Why would you compare a woman to women? We don’t have a problem with height, we have a problem with sex.”
The Thursday morning session featured the 500 freestyle, which is University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’s first race at the meet. Thomas swam in the final heat of prelims, winning the heat and posting the best time of the morning (4:33.82), which is .24 seconds faster than her seed time.
As Thomas stepped on the blocks, someone in McAuley Aquatic Center shouted “cheater.” Thomas finished four-seconds ahead of Brooke Forde (4:38.19), who was 2nd in the heat. There was a noticeably louder clap for Forde when she finished, as opposed to when Thomas touched the wall, winning the heat. Forde posted the 6th fastest time of the morning and will race Thomas again in the A-final. After finishing, Forde reached over the lane line and shook hands with Thomas post-race.
USA Swimming’s new policy requires evidence that the athlete has maintained a testosterone level less than 5 nmol/L for a minimum period of 36 months, and has a second piece of criteria that states there needs to be evidence proving the athlete’s prior physical development as a male does not give them a competitive advantage.
USA Swimming changed its policy surrounding transgender athletes on February 1. On February 10, the NCAA announced that the organization would not adopt USA Swimming’s new policy prior to the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Per the old policy, which applies at this meet, trans women are allowed to compete in the women’s division as long as they had a testosterone level of 10 nmol/L or less.
Women’s 500 Freestyle A-Final
- Lia Thomas, Penn (4:33.82)
- Erica Sullivan, Texas (4:36.79)
- Emma Weyant, Virginia (4:37.25)
- Paige McKenna, Wisconsin (4:37.36)
- Evie Pfeifer, Texas (4:37.39)
- Brooke Forde, Stanford (4:38.19)
- Morgan Tanskersley, Stanford (4:38.65)
- Kensey McMahon, Alabama (4:38.76)
I’m actually sympathetic to their cause but these people sound awful
I’d rather be reading real arguments being sent by former championship swimmers to their athletic director.
Out of curiosity and for historical reference…..
How many female swimmers has Penn sent to women’s D1 ncaa in the past?
They sent 3 this year. 2 of which are not lia and will be competing in the distance events. They typically have a strong distance group but I don’t believe they usually send this many to NCAAs
No matter your viewpoint on lia’s participation, I hope everyone can endeavor to use her proper pronouns out of respect. I hope everyone here can agree that lia’s gender is that of a woman. We must remember that gender is in the head, sex is in the genes.
Its so funny seeing these Lia hate comments and haters. She FOLLOWED THE RULES and is participating. These people protesting are just worsening the sport itself. Swimming has become a sport where colleges are starting to be okay with taking out. This just hurts everything, we finally get to have spectators and can watch fast swimming. Lia can be beatable by the elite swimmers, just because this years heat is slower than usual (ofc not last year) she has to be person that gets hated on even more than she alr does. People rlly think that yelling “CHEATER” before the buzzer only effects Lia and not the 7 others on the blocks. The people protesting only affect Lia and not… Read more »
Most protestors are arguing against NCAA/USA Swimming rules, this is currently the most appropriate venue and time/place to do that. The posters say ‘Save Women’s Sports’ not ‘Disqualify Lia Thomas’. I agree yelling ‘cheater’ is pretty terrible. I don’t think its fair to say this wasn’t ‘elite’ given there are 3 USA 2020 Olympians in the top 8.
this is bs they actively misgendered her, dont try to act like they care about womens sports when their whole argument if you listened is “making girls feel safe and protected” as if Thomas is some creeper whos preying on women. they just want to hate
I understand people’s qualms with Lia being allowed to compete, but those qualms should be directed at the NCAA. Showing up to one of Lia’s meets and protesting her presence just doesn’t sit right with me. Seems like more of an attack on the person rather than the policy.
Breh, 100%….that’s just creating a martyr
Agree, but where else do you protest and get attention to the cause?
I believe the NCAA is headquartered out of Indianapolis. Personally, I would start there if I were them.
coupled with constantly misgendering her just shows that these people haven’t put the thought in about the experience of being transgender. There is a way to advocate for fairer rules that is also respectful to Lia’s experience (which many commenters here have done), but this group appears to be failing at that.
Misgendering her, slandering her, and just being plain hateful is not advancing their cause outside of the like-minded people who feel the same way. I definitely think something needs to be changed, but I do not misgender her or call her “crazy” and say the hurtful things others say to express my view. The complete lack of civility in this debate is absolutely shameful. Do unto others, and all that.
Agreed. And there are plenty of people who do want to come up with a solution that (a) allows trans women to have a place to compete and (b) doesn’t take away invites/championships/records of biological females (although it’s hard to say what that solution would be). Groups like these make anyone who would like to see trans women compete separately seem like disrespectful radicals when that isn’t always the case.
I think the argument comparing Thomas’ height to Ledecky’s, Franklins etc. is missing the point, nobody thinks height and performance is a perfectly linear relationship. Body composition, structure, size of bones/organs etc. in addition to height are all size metrics that do have an impact on performance. Hoch is correct saying that this isn’t a height problem, it’s naïve to compare Thomas to women who are tall and use that as an argument that the playing field is level.
I believe that when the author asked Hoch about other tall female athletes, it was more of a follow up question about Hoch’s comment that Lia is “huge.” Curiously, when confronted with this question Hoch gives what I believe to be the correct answer: “What does big females have to do with being male?” The rub is that Hoch does not believe that Lia is a woman. She says as much, claiming that she can and has the authority to tell who and who is not a woman. I think it is hard to have a productive conversation with someone about the participation of transgender women in athletics when that person refuses to acknowledge them as women.
Do me a favor, ask these “save women’s sports” zealots if they have any ideas on how to decrease the pay gap between professional male and female athletes. (There was just a whole thing with the USWNT!)
Swim teams are getting cut fairly often these days by schools, and I’m almost certain none of those ADs consulted Lia Thomas on it. One trans athlete will not “destroy” a sport, nor will thousands of trans athletes destroy a sport.
FYI: There were two in the meet today. A Yale swimmer that actually warmed up in a brief
Henig assigned female at birth. Never taken testosterone. Relax.
See! And the meet continued!
(I’m not being snarky towards you, I’m glad Henig is there, too.)
You do realize that the USWNT lawsuit was thrown out because they were in fact paid more overall and on a per game basis than the men’s team, as they should be. USWNT rejected the deal that was identical to the men’s team and negotiated foe the one they had. Yes, they would have been paid more under the original deal, but they turned it down.
And was the lawsuit being thrown out the end of the story?
Agree that the fight needs to be against NCAA and not Lia, she’s within the rules for now.
Pay gap? Let’s look at basketball. The NBA makes WAY WAY more money that the WNBA, because people watch the NBA and talk about the NBA. Salaries in every business, including sports, normally depend on revenue. The NBA and owners pays players based on the revenue. You want to fix a “pay gap”? Figure out how to get cities and fans interested in the WNBA. Convince networks and sponsors that people would watch. That’s where the money is and isn’t