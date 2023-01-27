WATCH: Jordan Crooks Swims 9-Second 25 Fly from a Push

Recently, SwimSwam got the opportunity to film a workout with the University of Tennessee in conjunction with the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville. One highlight of this practice was world champion Jordan Crooks, who has been on a tear this season in and out of the NCAA. Most recently, Crooks split 19.8 on the 200 medley relay in the 50 fly and won the 100 fly in 45.7 at a dual meet against Georgia.

Above, see Crooks working on his fly speed in the middle of the workout, pushing a sub-10 second 25 fly while taking just 4 strokes.