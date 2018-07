2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)

Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)

Below, check out race videos from day 3 finals at the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Columbus, courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube.

For a full recap of the night’s session, click here.

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 200 Back

Men’s 200 Back

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 200 Free