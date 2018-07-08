Andrew, Haughey Drop 200 IM On Final Day Of Columbus Pro Swim Series

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Two of the top seeds in the men’s and women’s 200 IM have scratched out of the preliminaries on day 4 of the Columbus Pro Swim Series.

Siobhan Haughey of Club Wolverine, who was coming in as the top seed in the women’s event with a time of 2:12.10, has dropped the event, making Vien Nguyen the #1 seed. Haughey won both the 100 and 200 free here, and also placed 4th in the 50, but with this scratch is done for the meet.

Also scratching the event on the men’s side was Michael Andrew, who was coming in as the 4th seed with his time of 1:59.12. The 19-year-old has looked fantastic thus far at the meet, swimming the two fastest times of his life in both the 100 fly and 50 free (winning both), and now he’ll shift his sole focus onto the 100 breast where he’s now the top seed. Andrew was originally seeded 2nd, but Cody Miller confirmed on Friday he scratched out of the meet entirely.

Other notable scratches from top-10 seeded swimmers: