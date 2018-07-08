Eien McGee Posts 56.8 to win 100 Fly At Tupelo Sectionals

2018 ESSZ SR SUMMER LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 3 of the Tupelo Sectionals featured the 400 free, 100 fly, and 100 breast. 17 year old Elizabeth Byrne won the women’s 400 free with a 4:27.96, marking nearly a full 10 second drop from her personal best of 4:37.62. Grant Davis, a 15 year old, took the men’s 400 free with a 4:07.12. That was another massive time drop from his previous best of 4:15.66.

16 year old Kathryn Epperson won the women’s 100 fly in a pretty tight race, touching in 1:06.20. Mary Miller Goldberg came in 2nd with a 1:06.63, and Lucy Patterson came in 3rd with 1:07.03. Eien McGee, an 18 year old took the men’s 100 fly with a 56.80, beating out runner-up 17 year old Warren Turner (57.23).

Amelia Steiner, a 15 year old, won the women’s 100 breast in a very tight race with fellow 15 year old Sarah Brown, 1:17.50 to 1:17.55. Jordan Dunn, an 18 year old, took the men’s 100 breast with a 1:06.45.