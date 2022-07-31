Watch: Commonwealth Games Day 2 Finals Session Race Videos

2022 Commonwealth Games
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entry List (PDF)
- Live Results
Based on Live Recap by Spencer Penland
Relive all the races from the evening session on Day 2 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Watch the full session from start to finish, or watch individual races (we have listed the timestamps for each race).
Race Timestamps
- 7:45 – Men’s 50 Fly Final
- 13:00 – Women’s 50 Breast Final
- 17:33 – Women’s 50 Free Semis
- 45:30 – Men’s 200 Free Final
- 52:17 – Men’s 50 Free S13 Final
- 57:48 – Women’s 50 Free S13 Final
- 1:06:41 – Men’s 100 Breast Semis
- 1:22:11 – Women’s 100 Back Semis
- 1:51:19 – Men’s 400 IM Final
- 2:00:46 – Women’s 100 Fly Final
- 2:06:52 – Men’s 100 Back Final
- 2:32:15 – Women’s 4×100 Free Final
- 2:51.17 – Men’s 4×100 Free Final
Day 2 Results
Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Ben Proud (GBR) – 22.81
- SILVER: Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) – 23.21
- BRONZE: Cameron Gray (NZL) – 23.27
Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.73
- SILVER: Imogen Clark (ENG) – 30.02
- BRONZE: Chelsea Hodges (AUS) – 30.05
Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle Semi-finals
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Shayna Jack (AUS) – 24.33
- Meg Harris (AUS) – 24.41
- Emma McKeon (AUS) – 24.51
- Anna Hopkin (ENG) – 24.66
- Emma Chelius (RSA) – 24.94
- Danielle Hill (NIR) – 25.15
- Erin Gallagher (RSA) – 25.31
- Bella Hindley (ENG) – 25.36
Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Duncan Scott (SCO) – 1:45.02
- SILVER: Tom Dean (ENG) – 1:45.41
- BRONZE: Elijah Winnington (AUS) – 1:45.62
Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle S13 Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Nicolas-Guy Turbide (CAN) – 24.32
- SILVER: Stephen Clegg (SCO) – 24.33
- BRONZE: Jacob Templeton (AUS) – 24.47
Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle S13 Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Katja Dedekind (AUS) – 26.56
- SILVER: Hannah Russell (ENG) – 27.67
- BRONZE: Kirralee Hayes (AUS) – 28.24
Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Semi-finals
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Adam Peaty (ENG) – 59.02
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 59.80
- James Wilby (ENG) – 59.85
- Sam Williamson (AUS) – 59.98
- Joshua Yong (AUS) – 59.99
- Ross Murdoch (SCO) – 1:00.36
- Craig Benson (SCO) – 1:00.61
- Brendan Crawford (RSA) – 1:00.64
Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke Semi-finals
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Kylie Masse (CAN) -58.83
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 59.08
- Medi Harris (WAL) – 59.64
- Lauren Cox (ENG) – 1:00.36
- Minna Atherton (AUS) – 1:00.50
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 1:00.59
- Katie Shanahan (SCO) – 1:01.66
- Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 1:01.71
Men’s 400 Meter Individual Medley Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:08.70
- SILVER: Brendon Smith (AUS), 4:10.15
- BRONZE: Duncan Scott (SCO), 4:11.27
Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 56.36
- SILVER: Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.38
- BRONZE: Brianna Throssell (AUS), 57.50
Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Pieter Coetze (RSA), 53.78
- SILVER: Brodie Paul Williams (ENG), 53.91
- BRONZE: Bradley Woodward (AUS), 54.06
Women’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Australia, 3:30.64
- SILVER: England, 3:36.62
- BRONZE: Canada, 3:37.25
Men’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle Final
Podium:
- GOLD: Australia, 3:11.12
- SILVER: England, 3:11.73
- BRONZE: Canada, 3:13.01