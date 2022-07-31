Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: Commonwealth Games Day 2 Finals Session Race Videos

2022 Commonwealth Games

  • Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Birmingham, England
  • Sandwell Aquatic Center
  • Start Times
  • Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
  • Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Event Schedule
  • Entry List (PDF)
  • Live Results

Based on Live Recap by Spencer Penland

Relive all the races from the evening session on Day 2 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Watch the full session from start to finish, or watch individual races (we have listed the timestamps for each race).

Race Timestamps

  • 7:45 – Men’s 50 Fly Final
  • 13:00 – Women’s 50 Breast Final
  • 17:33 – Women’s 50 Free Semis
  • 45:30 – Men’s 200 Free Final
  • 52:17 – Men’s 50 Free S13 Final
  • 57:48 – Women’s 50 Free S13 Final
  • 1:06:41 – Men’s 100 Breast Semis
  • 1:22:11 – Women’s 100 Back Semis
  • 1:51:19 – Men’s 400 IM Final
  • 2:00:46 – Women’s 100 Fly Final
  • 2:06:52 – Men’s 100 Back Final
  • 2:32:15 – Women’s 4×100 Free Final
  • 2:51.17 – Men’s 4×100 Free Final

Day 2 Results

Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Ben Proud (GBR) – 22.81
  2. SILVER: Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) – 23.21
  3. BRONZE: Cameron Gray (NZL) – 23.27

Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.73
  2. SILVER: Imogen Clark (ENG) – 30.02
  3. BRONZE: Chelsea Hodges (AUS) – 30.05

Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle Semi-finals

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Shayna Jack (AUS) – 24.33
  2. Meg Harris (AUS) – 24.41
  3. Emma McKeon (AUS) – 24.51
  4. Anna Hopkin (ENG) – 24.66
  5. Emma Chelius (RSA) – 24.94
  6. Danielle Hill (NIR) – 25.15
  7. Erin Gallagher (RSA) – 25.31
  8. Bella Hindley (ENG) – 25.36

Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Duncan Scott (SCO) – 1:45.02
  2. SILVER: Tom Dean (ENG) – 1:45.41
  3. BRONZE: Elijah Winnington (AUS) – 1:45.62

Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle S13 Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Nicolas-Guy Turbide (CAN) – 24.32
  2. SILVER: Stephen Clegg (SCO) – 24.33
  3. BRONZE: Jacob Templeton (AUS) – 24.47

Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle S13 Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Katja Dedekind (AUS) – 26.56
  2. SILVER: Hannah Russell (ENG) – 27.67
  3. BRONZE: Kirralee Hayes (AUS) – 28.24

Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke Semi-finals

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Adam Peaty (ENG) – 59.02
  2. Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 59.80
  3. James Wilby (ENG) – 59.85
  4. Sam Williamson (AUS) – 59.98
  5. Joshua Yong (AUS) – 59.99
  6. Ross Murdoch (SCO) – 1:00.36
  7. Craig Benson (SCO) – 1:00.61
  8. Brendan Crawford (RSA) – 1:00.64

Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke Semi-finals

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Kylie Masse (CAN) -58.83
  2. Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 59.08
  3. Medi Harris (WAL) – 59.64
  4. Lauren Cox (ENG) – 1:00.36
  5. Minna Atherton (AUS) – 1:00.50
  6. Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 1:00.59
  7. Katie Shanahan (SCO) – 1:01.66
  8. Rebecca Meder (RSA) – 1:01.71

Men’s 400 Meter Individual Medley Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:08.70
  2. SILVER: Brendon Smith (AUS), 4:10.15
  3. BRONZE: Duncan Scott (SCO), 4:11.27

Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 56.36
  2. SILVER: Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.38
  3. BRONZE: Brianna Throssell (AUS), 57.50

Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Pieter Coetze (RSA), 53.78
  2. SILVER: Brodie Paul Williams (ENG), 53.91
  3. BRONZE: Bradley Woodward (AUS), 54.06

Women’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Australia, 3:30.64
  2. SILVER: England, 3:36.62
  3. BRONZE: Canada, 3:37.25

Men’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle Final

Podium:

  1. GOLD: Australia, 3:11.12
  2. SILVER: England, 3:11.73
  3. BRONZE: Canada, 3:13.01

 

