Watch: Carson Foster Posts 1:40 200 BK, 1:42 200 IM on Day Two of the SMU Classic

2022 SMU CLASSIC

Friday, October 7 – Saturday, October 8, 2022

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium

Dallas, Texas

Start Times Friday: 6 pm ET Saturday: 11 am ET

SCY (25 yards)

Final Team Scores:

Men:

Texas — 348 Texas A&M — 306 Missouri — 298 Michigan — 280 Louisville — 220 SMU — 196

Women:

USC — 325 Michigan — 311 Louisville — 304 Missouri — 255 Miami — 223 SMU – 203

Below, you’ll find race videos from day two of the 2022 SMU Classic. If you missed it, here is our post with the videos from day one of the meet. The videos in this post are from James Foster’s YouTube Channel. Foster has two sons on Texas’ swim team, and only posted videos of the men’s races. SwimSwam has been unable to find videos of women’s races so far.

The SMU Classic has a unique format. Each team has two swimmers in each event, one who is designated to the ‘A’ final, and the other to the ‘B’. This post contains race videos from both finals for every individual event.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Both Louisville and SMU were disqualified for early takeoffs in this event. It was Texas A&M who ultimately picked up the win with a 1:25.45.

Men’s 500 Free

‘A’ Final

‘B’ Final

Men’s 200 Breast

‘A’ Final

‘B’ Final

Men’s 200 Back

‘A’ Final

Carson Foster posted a sizzling 1:40.90 to win this race, a time which was half-a-second off what it took to make the ‘B’ final at NCAAs last season.

‘B’ Final

Men’s 100 Free

‘A’ Final

Texas’ Danny Krueger dominated the men’s 100 free final, clocking a 42.69. He was the only swimmer in the field under 43 seconds.

‘B’ Final

Men’s 200 Fly

‘A’ Final

Carson Foster was back in action in the 200 IM, swimming a 1:42.68 to break his brother’s pool record.

‘B’ Final

Men’s 200 IM

‘A’ Final

‘B’ Final

Men’s 200 Free Relay

Texas A&M swept the day two relays, taking the 200 free relay in 1:18.66.