Watch: Carson Foster Posts 1:40 200 BK, 1:42 200 IM on Day Two of the SMU Classic

2022 SMU CLASSIC
- Friday, October 7 – Saturday, October 8, 2022
- Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium
- Dallas, Texas
- Start Times
- Friday: 6 pm ET
- Saturday: 11 am ET
- SCY (25 yards)
- SMU Preview
- Live Results
- Live Stream (PonyUp TV)
Final Team Scores:
Men:
- Texas — 348
- Texas A&M — 306
- Missouri — 298
- Michigan — 280
- Louisville — 220
- SMU — 196
Women:
- USC — 325
- Michigan — 311
- Louisville — 304
- Missouri — 255
- Miami — 223
- SMU – 203
Below, you’ll find race videos from day two of the 2022 SMU Classic. If you missed it, here is our post with the videos from day one of the meet. The videos in this post are from James Foster’s YouTube Channel. Foster has two sons on Texas’ swim team, and only posted videos of the men’s races. SwimSwam has been unable to find videos of women’s races so far.
The SMU Classic has a unique format. Each team has two swimmers in each event, one who is designated to the ‘A’ final, and the other to the ‘B’. This post contains race videos from both finals for every individual event.
Men’s 200 Medley Relay
Both Louisville and SMU were disqualified for early takeoffs in this event. It was Texas A&M who ultimately picked up the win with a 1:25.45.
Men’s 500 Free
‘A’ Final
‘B’ Final
Men’s 200 Breast
‘A’ Final
‘B’ Final
Men’s 200 Back
‘A’ Final
Carson Foster posted a sizzling 1:40.90 to win this race, a time which was half-a-second off what it took to make the ‘B’ final at NCAAs last season.
‘B’ Final
Men’s 100 Free
‘A’ Final
Texas’ Danny Krueger dominated the men’s 100 free final, clocking a 42.69. He was the only swimmer in the field under 43 seconds.
‘B’ Final
Men’s 200 Fly
‘A’ Final
Carson Foster was back in action in the 200 IM, swimming a 1:42.68 to break his brother’s pool record.
‘B’ Final
Men’s 200 IM
‘A’ Final
‘B’ Final
Men’s 200 Free Relay
Texas A&M swept the day two relays, taking the 200 free relay in 1:18.66.