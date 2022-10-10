Cal, UCLA Down Pool Records at 2022 Chick-Fil-A Invite; Bruins Wins Meet

Chick-Fil-A Invite 2022

October 7-8, 2022

Fresno State Aquatics Center, Fresno, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Teams: Fresno State, Cal, UCLA, Washington State, San Diego State, Colorado State, San Jose State

Complete Results

Final Team Scores

1. UCLA – 962.83 pts.

2. SDSU – 794.33 pts.

3. Cal – 628.5 pts.

4. Washington St. – 423.5 pts.

5. Fresno St. – 396.33 pts.

6. Colorado St. – 379 pts.

7. San Jose St. – 337.5 pts.

The 2022 Chick-Fil-A Invite is taking place in Fresno this weekend, featuring some of the top DI programs on the west coast. The first day of the meet was split up into two sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening. Cal competed in the first day of the meet, and were winning in team scoring through day one, but did not compete on the second day, and slipped to third place overall. It was UCLA that emerged victorious by a significant margin, with mid-major powerhouse San Diego State taking second. Washington State, another Pac-12 team, came in fourth.

Despite a tumultuous off-season, Cal looked solid on day one, winning the 200 medley relay in 1:40.78 to break the pool record. Isabelle Stadden (25.44), Jade Neser (28.31), Mia Kragh (24.14), and Eloise Riley (22.89) teamed up to make that happen. Notably, Cal’s ‘B’ team had a 27.95 breast split from Alicia Henry and a 22.50 anchor from Emily Gantriis, both of which are faster than their respective strokes on the ‘A’ relay.

They went on to win the next event as well, seeing Ayla Spitz clock a 4:49.86 to win the 500 free in a new pool record. She pulled away from UCLA freshman Katrina Bellio at around the 150 mark, ultimately beating her by four seconds.

Following that victory in the 500 free, Cal’s Isabelle Stadden posted a 2:01.16 to win the 200 IM in a 1-2-3 charge by the Golden Bears. Teammates Leah Polonsky (2:01.57) and Ayla Spitz (2:02.63) were the next swimmers in.

Cal’s winning streak was broken by UCLA star sprinter Claire Grover, who swam a 22.57 to win the 50 free. She beat out Cal’s leading duo of sprinters, with Emily Gantriis (22.79) and Eloise Riley (22.89) taking second and third.

The Golden Bears finished out the first session of the meet with a pool record in the 200 free relay. Riley (23.03), Gantriis (22.49), Ella Mazurek (22.81), and Emma Davidson (22.82) teamed up for a 1:31.15. Though her relay would finish fifth, Colorado State freshman Lexie Trietley anchored her relay in a solid 22.72.

Leah Polonsky took the 400 IM to open up the second session of the meet, pulling ahead of UCLA freshman Ashley Kolessar in the middle of the race. Polonsky swam a 4:15.13, while Kolessar was 4:16.44.

Cal’s Mia Kragh was dominant in the 100 fly, clocking a 53.11 to win by over a second and break the pool record. Ayla Spitz was back in action in the 200 free, swimming a 1:48.57 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 1:50. She was very consistent in the race, splitting 27.56, 27.76, and 27.83 respectively on the final three 50s.

Another Golden Bear, Alicia Henry took the 100 breast in 1:01.79, posting a speedy 32.31 split on the second 50.

In the 100 back, Stadden clocked a 54.03 to win, while Spitz was 54.58, coming in second.

The 800 free was the final event of Friday, and Cal’s last event of the meet. Cal picked up yet another win there, seeing Polonsky (1:50.43), Riley (1:50.67), Emma Davidson (1:53.51), and Spitz (1:46.98) for a 7:21.59. Spitz’s split was exceptional, as she dove in well behind UCLA’s anchor, but was able to catch and pass the Bruins by nearly a second by the time the race was over.

With the Golden Bears gone for Saturday’s action, UCLA took charge. The Bruins won the 400 medley relay to open up Saturday, with their ‘B’ relay taking second. Unfortunately, the names for UCLA’s relays don’t show up on the results, but the ‘A’ relay swam a 3:44.09, while the ‘B’ was 3:45.39. Colorado State’s Lexie Trietley continued to impress on the that relay, anchoring her team in 49.81, which was the fastest free split in the field.

Katrina Bellio, a UCLA freshman from Canada, picked up a win in the 1650 with a 16:58.87. Bellio, who was an Olympian for Canada in the 1500 free at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, broke the pool record with her performance. Fellow UCLA freshman Beril Bocekler came in second with a 17:17.58.

San Jose State claimed their first win of the day in the 200 back, where Felicity Passon swam a 1:59.52 to touch first in a tight race. Athena Clayson out of Fresno State and Elizabeth Murphy (UCLA) tied for second in 1:59.75.

After her speedy relay splits, Lexie Trietley picked up a win for Colorado State in the 100 free, swimming a 50.17. She split the race well, going 24.17 on the first 50, and 26.o0 on the second.

San Diego State saw Kristina Murphy post a 2:14.40 in the 200 breast, beating out Washington State freshman Emily Lundgren, who swam a 2:15.04. Murphy held a slight lead over Lundgren from the start of the race and was able to hold onto it through the finish.

Washington State picked up their first win with a 1:58.30 from Dori Hathazi in the 200 fly. That swim came a week after Hathazi swam a1:56.68 in Washington State’s intrasquad, breaking their pool record. A Hungarian national champion, Hathazi was strong in the middle of the race, splitting 29.74 and 29.67 on the middle two 50s, but fell off a bit coming home, splitting 31.19 on the final 50.

UCLA closed out the meet with a win in the 400 free relay, swimming a 3:24.25. Again, names didn’t show up on the results for the Bruins’ relays.

Hosts Fresno State picked up a win in 3-meter diving, seeing Silvia Alessio score 307.20 points to win by 19 points. 1-meter went to SDSU’s Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, who racked up 275.95 points.