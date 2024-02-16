WATCH: Canada’s Finlay Knox Secures 200 IM World Title In Doha (Day 5 Race Videos)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day five has officially wrapped up at the 2024 Doha World Championships, with four different countries claiming the five available gold medals on the night. China picked up two, with Pan Zhanle backing up his world record swim from day one with the 100 free individual gold medal. Li Bingjie split 1:54.59 on China’s 4×200 free relay, leading them to victory to end the night.

Among the other action tonight was the women’s 200 fly, women’s 50 back, and men’s 200 IM. Laura Stephens of Team GB threw down a time of 2:07.35 to win the 200 fly, holding off a late charge from Helena Bach (DEN) by 0.09. Claire Curzan ripped a new best time to win the women’s 50 back, finishing in 27.43 to touch ahead of Australian top qualifier Iona Anderson (27.45). The 200 IM was a close race between a number of swimmers the whole way, but Canadian Finlay Knox (1:56.64) used a strong closing 50 to touch ahead of Team USA’s Carson Foster (1:56.97).

Find the available race videos from tonight’s action below, with semifinal action currently being unavailable. Thanks to NBC Sports, World Aquatics, and Mr. Carter on X for making these available.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Liu Zige, China – 2:01.81 (2009)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.06 (2023)

, Canada – 2:04.06 (2023) Championship Record: Jess Schipper, Australia – 2:03.41 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:04.06

, Canada – 2:04.06 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:08.43, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:09.07

Final:

Laura Stephens of Team GB claimed her first ever World title tonight in Doha, securing gold in the women’s 200 fly. Her final time of 2:07.35 held off a late charge from Denmark’s Helena Rosendahl Bach (2:07.44), while Lana Pudar (2:07.92) grabbed bronze from lane eight.

Video From X (End Of The Race Only):

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Pan Zhanle , China – 46.80 (2024)

China – 46.80 (2024) World Junior Record: David Popovici , Romania – 46.86 (2022)

, Romania – 46.86 (2022) Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, Brazil – 46.91 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Kyle Chalmers, Australia – 47.15

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 48.34, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 48.58

Final:

After posting a new world record in the event on day one (46.80), China’s Pan Zhanle secured the gold medal in the individual event. His final time of 47.53 in the 100 free was enough for gold ahead of Italy’s Alessandro Miressi (47.72) and Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth (47.78).

World Aquatics Video:

PAN Zhanle, the record-breaker! After smashing the world record in the 100m freestyle during the 4x100m Relay, he clinches gold in the individual race with a stellar time of 47.53. 🥇🏊‍♂️ #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/0Mx2OHNQa2 — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 15, 2024

Video From X:

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♂️ 100M NAGE LIBRE 🥇 Pan Zhanle 🇨🇳 47.53

🥈 Alessandro Miressi 🇮🇹 47.72

🥉 Nandor Nemeth 🇭🇺 47.78

4. Matthew Richards 🇬🇧 47.82

5. Hwang Sunwoo 🇰🇷 47.82 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/hvb93lVnmI — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 15, 2024

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 26.86 (2023)

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton, Australia – 27.49 (2016)

Championship Record: Zhao Ling, China – 27.06 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 27.08

Final:

Claire Curzan got off to a flying start in the women’s 50 back, but Australia’s Iona Anderson battled back over the final 20 meters. Curzan (27.43) held off the charge by 0.02 to claim her 2nd backstroke gold medal of the meet, while Anderson clocked 27.45 for silver. Curzan had never broken the 28-second barrier prior to this meet, but posted a best time in each round before claiming gold tonight.

NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):

Video From X:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) World Junior Record: Hubert Kos, Hungary – 1:56.99 (2021)

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte , United States – 1:54.00 (2011)

, United States – 1:54.00 (2011) 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand , France – 1:54.82

, France – 1:54.82 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.94, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:58.53

Final:

Canadian Finlay Knox stole the show in the men’s 200 IM final, grabbing gold in 1:56.64. Carson Foster touched for 2nd place, matching his medal color from the 2022 World Championships. Alberto Razzetti of Italy touched for bronze, his second medal of the meet.

NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):

Video From X:

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♂️ 200M 4 NAGES 🥇 Finlay Knox 🇨🇦 1:56.64 NR

🥈 Carson Foster 🇺🇸 1:56.97

🥉 Alberto Razzetti 🇮🇹 1:57.42 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/8VnbJmllQv — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 15, 2024

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)

Championship Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Australia – 7:37.50

Final:

China (Ai, Gong, Li, Yang) – 7:47.26 Great Britain (Colbert, Wood, Hope, Harris) – 7:50.90 Australia (Throssell, Jack, Harkin, Melverton) – 7:51.41 Brazil – 7:52.71 New Zealand – 7:53.02 Canada – 7:55.71 Netherlands – 7:55.84 Hungary – 7:56.58

Li Bingjie split 1:54.59 on the third leg of China’s 4×200 free relay, leading them to a gold medal performance. They were the gold medalists in this event at the Tokyo Olympics, and look to be in the running for another podium appearance in Paris.

