Wagner Opens 2019-20 Campaign with 165-131 Road Win over Stony Brook

Wagner at Stony Brook

Oct. 12, 2019

Stony Brook, New York

Wagner def. Stony Brook 165-131

Results

Courtesy: Wagner Athletics

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Wagner College swimming and diving team opened its 2019-2020 season with a 165-131 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday morning.

Backed by strong performances from their senior leaders and newcomers, the Seahawks collected 10 individual victories in 16 events.

Freshman Frederikke Mertins led the way with three individual victories, taking first place in the 100 Breast (1:07.13), 200 Breast (2:24.00) and 200 IM (2:13.19).

Fellow first-year Seahawk Raquel Reyes started her collegiate career with victories in the 1000 Free (10.44.09), ahead of freshman Taylor Marjamaa (10:54.97), before also taking first in the 500 Free (5:13.53) and a second-place finish in the 200 Fly (2:09.16).

Senior Makenna Depuydt took first place in the 200 Free in 1:55.72 and second in the 500 Free (5:14.64), while graduate student Dorian McMenemy led a Seahawk sweep in the 50 Free (24.87), ahead of Judith Desforges (24.97) and freshman Hannah Muro (25.77).

Desforges notched the first victory of her Seahawk career in the 100 Free in 54.46, while junior Aleah Mirand took first in the 3-meter diving competition with 190.90 points.

Next up, the Seahawks will meet NEC competition in St. Francis Brooklyn and Sacred Heart for the first time this season at the Iona Quad on October 19.

Courtesy: Stony Brook Athletics

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook swimming and diving team came away with six wins on Saturday at University Pool as the Seawolves hosted Wagner for a dual meet. The Seahawks ultimately came away with a 165-131 win.

STRAIGHT FROM COACH SMITH

“Being the first meet of the season, our main goal was to get up and compete. I think overall we did a good job on the boards and in the pool. We learned a lot and are excited for the rest of the season!”

HIGHLIGHTS

The squad got its 2019-20 season off to a hot start, winning the first event of the day as Michal Liberman (Rosh Haayin, Israel), Sara Chin (Long Beach, Calif.), Maddy Enda (Chino Hills, Calif.) and Emma Waechter (Lewiston, N.Y.) combined for the 200-yard medley relay victory in one minute, 48.43 seconds.

(Rosh Haayin, Israel), (Long Beach, Calif.), (Chino Hills, Calif.) and (Lewiston, N.Y.) combined for the 200-yard medley relay victory in one minute, 48.43 seconds. Individually, Liberman won two events, touching the wall first in the 100 backstroke (57.47) and 100 butterfly (57.89).

Enda also earned a victory in her first collegiate meet, getting the gold in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:07.64.

Reagan MacDonald (Ottawa, Ontario) earned a win in her collegiate debut, taking first in the 200 backstroke in 2:05.90.

(Ottawa, Ontario) earned a win in her collegiate debut, taking first in the 200 backstroke in 2:05.90. Also in her competitive debut was Mia Sclar (Brooklyn, N.Y.) who topped the competition in the 1-meter diving competition, garnering a final score of 221.70.

(Brooklyn, N.Y.) who topped the competition in the 1-meter diving competition, garnering a final score of 221.70. On top of her individual win, MacDonald also came away with two runner-up finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:56.96) and 100 butterfly (1:00.34).

Second-place finishes from the squad also came from Jessica Salmon (Rexford, N.Y.) in the 200 breaststroke (2:25.03), Chin in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.39), Stephanie Reiter (Howard Beach, N.Y.) on the 3-meter diving board (160.10) and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of MacDonald, Waechter, Liberman and Enda (3:41.15).

(Rexford, N.Y.) in the 200 breaststroke (2:25.03), Chin in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.39), (Howard Beach, N.Y.) on the 3-meter diving board (160.10) and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of MacDonald, Waechter, Liberman and Enda (3:41.15). Also putting up strong swims for the Seawolves were Bridget Montgomery (Whitestone, N.Y.) in the 1000 freestyle (third, 11:28.76), Melissa Mungroo (Nanuet, N.Y.) in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.39), Chin in the 200 breaststroke (third, 2:30.51), Enda in the 500 freestyle (third, 5:20.57) and Salmon in the 200 IM (2:17.14).

UP NEXT

Don’t miss your chance to see the Seawolves take on LIU and Sacred Heart when they return home to University Pool on Saturday, Oct. 24. Action begins at 12 p.m.