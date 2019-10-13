Cincinnati Picks Up 4 Wins, Michigan State 2 at Miami (Ohio) Tri-Meet

Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio), Michigan State

Oct. 12, 2019

Oxford, Ohio

Men: Cincinnati def. Michigan State 191-109; Cincinnati def. Miami 227-71; Michigan State def. Miami 197-97

Women: Cincinnati def. Michigan State 180-120; Cincinnati def. Miami 159-141; Michigan State def. Miami 151.5-148.5

Results

Courtesy: Cincinnati Athletics

OXFORD, Ohio – University of Cincinnati swimming and diving was nothing but victorious on Saturday as the men’s and women’s teams beat both Miami (OH) and Michigan State.

The men beat Michigan State 191-109 and Miami 227-71. The women beat Michigan State 180-120 and Miami 159-141. The Bearcats combined to win 19 events.

// DIVING RESULTS

• Claire Schuermann: 2nd, 1-meter (265.30); 1st, 3-meter (254.75)

• Dylan Porter: 1st, 1-meter (267.65); 3rd, 3-meter (285.10)

// EVENT WINNERS

• Men’s 200 medley relay (Joey Puglessi, Dominic Polling, Michael Balcerak, Alex Fortman): 1:31.58

• Rocky Laabs: 1000 free (10:12.80); 500 free (4:58.32)

• Toby Van Dyke: 1000 free (9:57.52)

• Din Selmanovic: 200 free (1:38.80); 500 free (4:33.55)

• Blake Hanna: 100 back (49.99); 200 back (1:48.84)

• Polling: 100 breast (55.99); 100 free (45.64); 200 IM (1:50.52)

• Jordyn Ryan: 200 fly (2:02.64)

• Parker Saladin: 200 fly (1:50.30)

• Lina Kutsko: 50 free (23.63); 100 fly (55.44)

• Jaclyn Klimczak: 200 back (2:02.96)

• Dalton Lillibridge: 200 breast (2:03.12)

// INDIVIDUAL PODIUM FINISHES

• Sydney St. Rose-Finear: 3rd, 1000 free (10:22.48)

• Tyler Jones: 2nd, 1000 free (9:31.48)

• Maddie Exton: 3rd, 200 free (1:52.15); 3rd, 50 free (24.00); 2nd, 100 free (52.18)

• Murat Sagdullaev: 3rd, 200 free (1:43.24)

• Klimczak: 2nd, 100 back (57.76)

• Puglessi: 2nd, 100 back (50.43); 3rd, 200 back (1:51.65)

• Lillibridge: 3rd, 100 breast (56.56)

• Katie Qualls: 3rd, 200 fly (2:05.19); 3rd, 200 IM (2:08.71)

• Balcerak: 2nd, 200 fly (1:50.95); 2nd, 100 fly (49.12)

• Lindsey Sanders: 200 breast (2:22.79)

• Spencer Selhorst: 3rd, 200 breast (2:04.99); 3rd, 200 IM (1:53.84)

• Ryan: 3rd, 500 free (5:03.49)

• Van Dyke: 2nd, 500 free (4:35.11)

• Hanna: 2nd, 200 IM (1:53.44)

// UP NEXT

• The Bearcats return to Keating Aquatic Center for their home-opener on Saturday, October 26 for a meet against Denison

• Diving will begin at 10 a.m. with swimming at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Michigan State Athletics

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State swimming & diving teams defeated Miami (Ohio), and fell to Cincinnati in Saturday’s meet held in Oxford.

The men defeated Miami, 197-97, and fell to Cincinnati 191-109. The women defeated Miami (151.5-148.5) and fell to the Bearcats, 180-120.

“It was a good, tough day for swimming,” said head coach Matt Gianiodis. “Our divers on the men’s side took first and second in the 3-meter so that was pretty exciting for Ari Wolfson and Jakob Heberling. Michael Schwers has a great meet and really swam well. We’ll take the spilt and look forward to being back home next week.”

The men were led by junior Aidan Farley who took three top-three finishes. He finished second in the 200 freestyle, clocking a time of 1:39.24. He also took third in both the 100 and 500 freestyle with times of 45.94 and 4:38.11, respectively.

Two Spartans took home first-place finishes. Senior Payton Woods won 50 freestyle with a time of 20.55, while senior Michael Schwers finished first in the 100 butterfly (48.60).

Junior Charlie Ryan also took home multiple top-three finishes. He finished second in the 200 backstroke (1:50.83) and third in the 100 backstroke (50.54).

In men’s diving, sophomore Ari Wolfson took first-place in the 3-meter with a score of 313.75, while Jakob Heberling took second, (308.90).

“Our women were pretty solid,” said Gianiodis. “Sam Villani did a nice job in the backstrokes. Erin Szara won the breaststroke, she’s been pretty consistent with that.”

On the women’s side, MSU started the meet with a first-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay swam by Sam Villani, Erin Szara, Kasey Venn and Kennedy Truex with a time of 1:44.56.

The Spartan women took back-to-back first-place finishes, with Villani winning the 100 backstroke (56.95), then junior Erin Szara in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.98).

Both Villani and Szara took home second-place finishes as well. Villani in the 200 backstroke and Szara in the 200 breaststroke with times of 2:04.34 and 2:22.63, respectively.

Building off a great performance from last week, freshman Emma Inch had two second-place finishes. Her first came in the 1000 freestyle (10:18.95) and the second came in the 500 freestyle (5:02.01).

In women’s diving, junior Amanda Ling took first in the 1-meter (297.70) and junior Erin Neely took second in the 3-meter (251.65).

The Spartans return home on Friday, Oct. 18 as they host the University of Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. in the McCaffree Pool.

Courtesy: Miami (Ohio) Athletics

OXFORD, Ohio – The Miami University swimming and diving team hosted Cincinnati and Michigan State on Saturday. The RedHawk women were edged out by both Michigan State (151.5-148.5) and Cincinnati (159-141) while the RedHawks men fell to both Michigan State (197-97) and Cincinnati (227-71).

Camila Lins de Mello led the Miami women with a four-win day, three of those wins coming individually and one relay win. In the 200 free (1:47.86), she won by more than four seconds and in the 200 IM (2:03.10) she won by more than three seconds. Lins de Mello won the 100 free (50.79) by 1.39 seconds.

Hannah Fuchs won the 200 breast (2:20.79) and was second in the 200 IM (2:06.39). The Miami women ended the day with a win in the 400 free relay (3:27.23), swam by Ashlyn Underhill, Izzy Herb, Caroline Ehlers and Lins de Mello.

Ehlers (23.72) and Nic Wamsley (20.73) both touched second in the 50 free. Wamsley was also second in the 100 free (45.84).

Barr was the runner up in the 100 breast (56.52) on the men’s side and Sam Sutton finished third in the 100 breast (1:05.05) on the women’s side. Barr finished fourth to lead the Miami men in the 200 breast (2:06.26).

Kayleigh Cannon touched the wall second in the 200 fly (2:03.20) and Spencer Klinsky was third among men’s competition (1:51.62). Cannon was also the runner up in the 100 fly (56.35) for the women and Klinsky captured third in the 100 fly (50.29) for the men.

The Miami women finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:44.96) with Herb, Sutton, Madison Hoehn and Ehlers in the pool. The Miami men finished fourth in the same event (1:32.62) with Jacob Peloquin, Noah Barr, Klinsky and Wamsley.

In the 1-mtr dive, Mackenzie Holtz (261.75) and Karsten Dixon each finished third (254.65). In the 3-mtr dive, it was Maddie Folta finishing third (235.80) to lead the RedHawk women while Dixon scored fourth (254.95) for the men.

Wamsley, Ben Chatwin, Grant Cicci and Eddie Michael tied for third in the 400 free relay (3:05.61).

Brandon Crist was fourth in the 1000 free (9:44.25) on the men’s side while Emma Bradley finished fifth (10:25.83) on the women’s side. In the 500 free, Molly Zilch was fifth (5:06.96) and Crist was sixth (4:45.89).

Alyssa Schroeder was third among the women in the 200 back (2:05.50) and Fitz Miller took home sixth (1:55.42). In the 100 back, Herb finished fourth (58.11) and Peloquin finished eighth (52.67).

Matt Fetterman finished sixth overall in the 200 free to lead the Miami men (1:45.09). In the 200 IM, Ryan Sego finished seventh (1:58.44).

The full squad is on the road next weekend, competing at the Zip Classic in Akron, Ohio on Friday and Saturday.