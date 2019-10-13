Ohio Bobcats Set Nine Meet Records at Annual Green & White Meet

Ohio Green & White Meet

Athens, Ohio

Oct. 11, 2019

Courtesy: Ohio Athletics

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio swimming and diving opened the 2019-20 season by hosting the annual Green and White intra-squad scrimmage.

Today’s events and winners are listed below (! denotes new meet record):

Event 1 – 200 Yard Medley Relay: White Team, Emma Fortman, Emilia Lahtinen, Madeline Marks, Carolyn Bischoff

Event 2 – 200 Yard Freestyle: Katherine Garrity !

Event 3 – 100 Yard Backstroke: Emma Fortman !

Event 4 – 100 Yard Breaststroke: Emilia Lahtinen !

Event 5 – 200 Yard Butterfly: Samantha Glass !

Event 6 – 50 Yard Freestyle: McKenzie Grau

Event 7 – 3 Meter Diving: Halli Siwik

Event 8 – 100 Yard Freestyle: McKenzie Grau !

Event 9 – 200 Yard Backstroke: Samantha Glass !

Event 10 – 200 Yard Breaststroke: Emilia Lahtinen !

Event 11 – 500 Yard Freestyle: Hannah Schlegel !

Event 12 – 100 Yard Butterfly: Samantha Glass

Event 13 – 1 Meter Diving: Halli Siwik

Event 14 – 200 Yard IM: McKenzie Grau !

Event 15 – 700 Yard Freestyle Relay: Green Team, Hannah Schlegel, Grace Riddle, Katherine Redden, Maya Conte, Rebekah Klem, Samantha Glass, McKenzie Grau

UP NEXT

The Bobcats travel to Lexington, Ky. to face off against two Power 5 opponents in South Carolina and Kentucky. The meet is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18.