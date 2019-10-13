Ohio Bobcats Set Nine Meet Records at Annual Green & White Meet

Ohio Green & White Meet
- Athens, Ohio
- Oct. 11, 2019
Courtesy: Ohio Athletics
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio swimming and diving opened the 2019-20 season by hosting the annual Green and White intra-squad scrimmage.
Today’s events and winners are listed below (! denotes new meet record):
Event 1 – 200 Yard Medley Relay: White Team, Emma Fortman, Emilia Lahtinen, Madeline Marks, Carolyn Bischoff
Event 2 – 200 Yard Freestyle: Katherine Garrity !
Event 3 – 100 Yard Backstroke: Emma Fortman !
Event 4 – 100 Yard Breaststroke: Emilia Lahtinen !
Event 5 – 200 Yard Butterfly: Samantha Glass !
Event 6 – 50 Yard Freestyle: McKenzie Grau
Event 7 – 3 Meter Diving: Halli Siwik
Event 8 – 100 Yard Freestyle: McKenzie Grau !
Event 9 – 200 Yard Backstroke: Samantha Glass !
Event 10 – 200 Yard Breaststroke: Emilia Lahtinen !
Event 11 – 500 Yard Freestyle: Hannah Schlegel !
Event 12 – 100 Yard Butterfly: Samantha Glass
Event 13 – 1 Meter Diving: Halli Siwik
Event 14 – 200 Yard IM: McKenzie Grau !
Event 15 – 700 Yard Freestyle Relay: Green Team, Hannah Schlegel, Grace Riddle, Katherine Redden, Maya Conte, Rebekah Klem, Samantha Glass, McKenzie Grau
UP NEXT
The Bobcats travel to Lexington, Ky. to face off against two Power 5 opponents in South Carolina and Kentucky. The meet is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18.
