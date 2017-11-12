WADA Suspends Paris Laboratory

Due to the self-reported “analytic issues,” the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the Paris testing laboratory’s accreditation for up to six months.

Disciplinary proceedings began on September 24th, and the suspension was announced October 31st.

The lab, located in Châtenay-Malabry, France, will hand over all untested samples, samples currently getting tested, and any that have returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) to be securely transported to an accredited facility. According to WADA’s 2016 report, the lab handled 13,632 samples in 2016.

During its suspension, the lab (which does have 21 days to appeal), is supposed to correct anything in its lab that does not conform to WADA standards. If all corrections are made an approved in fewer than six months, the lab can apply to be reaccredited sooner. Conversely, if it fails the make the corrections, the suspension can be extended.

In early October, WADA lifted its partial suspension of the laboratory at UCLA, which handled 9,990 samples in 2016, and commended it for quickly remedying its issues.