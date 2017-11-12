Harvard Men Clear Dartmouth and Cornell At Double Dual

Harvard Men vs Cornell vs Dartmouth

November 11, 2017

Blodgett Pool, Harvard University

Boston, MA

Full Results

The Harvard men hosted Ivy League rivals Dartmouth and Cornell on Saturday, with the Crimson coming out on top over both teams by a wide margin. The hosts outscored Cornell by a score of 202-93 and Dartmouth 216-79. The Big Red (Cornell) took down the Big Green (Dartmouth) 199-101.

“I’m proud of the way our divers and swimmers competed today,” said Harvard coach Kevin Tyrrell. “We are looking forward to competing against Columbia this upcoming Friday.”

Harvard won 15 of 16 events, led by junior Brennan Novak and freshman Michael Zarian who had two individual wins apiece. Novak topped the 200 free field by 3.5 seconds in 1:37.49, and followed up with another dominant showing in the 500 free (4:23.96). Zarian took down the win in the 200 fly (1:48.74) over another freshman, Connor Lamastra (1:49.79) of Dartmouth. He closed the meet with a tight win in the 200 IM (1:50.78) over teammate Daniel Chang (1:50.81).

Chang had a win of his own in the 200 breast (1:59.86), and also swam on Harvard’s winning 200 medley relay along with seniors Koya Osada and Steven Tan, and sophomore Raphael Marcoux. Marcoux won the 100 free in 45.46 over Tan (45.83).

Other notable names collecting wins for Harvard were Dean Farris and Logan Houck. Farris, who finished 4th last year at the NCAA Championships as a freshman, won the 100 back in 47.85 and also led off the winning 400 free relay in 44.28. Houck won the 1000 free in 9:05.77. They also finished 2nd and 3rd to Novak in the 500 free.

The lone non-Harvard win came from Cornell senior Alex Evdokimov, who was an honorable mention All-American last season in both breaststroke events. He won the 100 breast in 55.80 and was also the runner-up in the 200.

Check out the press release from Harvard here.