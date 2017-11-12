Florida State Champion Nick Hackett Commits to the Gators

The reigning SEC champion Florida men have added another member to their recruiting class. Florida state champion Nick Hackett will be joining the Gators in fall 2018. Hackett will make the short trip to Gainesville from Fleming Island, Florida. During the club season, he trains with the Bolles School Sharks.

Hackett’s Top Times:

50 yard free- 21.10

100 yard free- 45.77

200 yard free- 1:39.04

100 yard fly- 48.68

200 yard fly- 1:48.96

At the 2017 Florida High School 4A State Championships, Hackett was a state champion as a member of Fleming Island’s 200 medley and a medalist in both of his individual races. He placed 3rd in the 200 free and was the runner-up in the 100 fly. On the leadoff of the 400 free relay, he put up a best time in the 100 free to help his school to a 3rd place finish. Hackett was also a 2-time individual state champion at the 2016 4A state meet, where he won the 200 free and 100 fly.

Hackett joins a recruiting class that includes fellow Florida state champions Miguel Cancel and Robert Finke. The loaded class also includes the likes of Kieran Smith, Trey Freeman, Will Davis, and Isaac Davis.

