Vanotterdijk Clocks Third Belgian National Record In Bucharest

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

17-year-old Roos Vanotterdijk fired off a new Belgian national record in the girls’ 100m backstroke while competing in Bucharest tonight.

Racing in the 1back on the final night of competition at these 2022 European Junior Championships, Vanotterdijk clocked a time of 1:00.90, falling just .02 shy of gold. The top prize was won by Hungary’s Dora Molnar who touched in 1:00.88 while Mary-Ambre Moluh of France rounded out the top 3 in 1:01.36.

Vanotterdijk’s time overtook the previous Belgian 100m back national record of 1:01.13 Kimberly Buys put on the books in 2013.

Here at Euro Jrs, Vanotterdijk opened in 29.55, the fastest first half of the field, before hitting a back half of 31.35 to snag silver in 1:00.90.

Tonight’s effort checks in as Vanotterdijk’s third national record of these European Junior Championships, having already clocked new marks in the 50m back and 100m fly. In the former, the teen scored 28.50 while in the latter she produced a time of 57.85. She took bronze in 50m back and gold in the 100m fly here in Bucharest.