Vanessa Chong Lowers Own Metro 17-18 200 Fly LSC Record At BAD Time Trial

2021 MR BAD New Year’s Time Trial

Vanessa Chong broke her own Metro LSC record in the girls’ 17-18 200 butterfly a few weekends ago as Badger Swim Club hosted a New Year’s Time Trial on Jan. 16.

Chong’s time of 1:57.64 broke her previous record of 1:57.99, set in December at the BGNW Winter 18 & Under Championships. Prior to that, the Metro Record stood at 1:58.36, done by Long Island Express swimmer Morgan Rinn at the 2019 NCSA Spring Championships.

It is worth noting that the 15-16 LSC Record remains significantly faster, with Long Island Aquatic Club’s Tess Howley setting that mark at 1:53.95 in November.

When Chong, 17, clocked that 1:57.99 time last month, it knocked almost two full seconds off her personal best time (1:59.96 from March of 2019).

16-year-old Hana Shimizu-Bowers was the runner-up to Chong in the event in a time of 1:58.63, earning her a new personal best time and ranking her second all-time in the LSC for 15-16s behind Howley. Shimizu-Bowers broke 2:00 for the first time in December in 1:59.26.

Badger’s prowess in the girls’ 200 fly was on full display as a third swimmer, Joy Jiang, got under the 2:00 barrier in 1:59.63, finishing just shy of her personal best set in December (1:59.26).

Shimizu-Bowers topped Chong in the 200 free in a time of 1:49.92, getting under the 1:50 mark for the first time. This marked the first best time for Shimizu-Bowers in almost two years, having been 1:50.09 in March of 2019.

Chong’s time of 1:51.60 was a massive best, crushing her 1:54.06 from way back in 2016.

Shimizu-Bowers (52.30), Chong (51.90), Jiang (53.32) and Yilinna Collmar (52.45) also came together to race the 400 free relay, finishing in a time of 3:29.97. Shimizu-Bowers’ lead-off time wasn’t far off her 100 free best of 52.05.

Collmar, 17, also put up the top time in the girls’ 200 backstroke in 2:03.68. Her best time was set back in 2018 at 2:01.19.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • 18-year-old Matthew Fenlon blasted a pair of solid swims in the boys’ 200 free (1:38.04) and 200 fly (1:45.53), while also hitting a new PB in the 100 free (45.48) leading off the 400 free relay.
  • Kristin Cornish, 17, posted the top time in the mixed 1650 free in 16:38.48, just off her lifetime best of 16:37.87 set in 2019.
  • 16-year-old Christian Lee took over two and a half seconds off his best time in the boys’ 200 back, clocking 1:51.94 to annihilate his 1:54.56 from last year.

