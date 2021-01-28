Vanessa Chong Lowers Own Metro 17-18 200 Fly LSC Record At BAD Time Trial

2021 MR BAD New Year’s Time Trial

January 16, 2021

Purchase, New York

SCY (25y)

Meet Results (PDF)

Vanessa Chong broke her own Metro LSC record in the girls’ 17-18 200 butterfly a few weekends ago as Badger Swim Club hosted a New Year’s Time Trial on Jan. 16.

Chong’s time of 1:57.64 broke her previous record of 1:57.99, set in December at the BGNW Winter 18 & Under Championships. Prior to that, the Metro Record stood at 1:58.36, done by Long Island Express swimmer Morgan Rinn at the 2019 NCSA Spring Championships.

It is worth noting that the 15-16 LSC Record remains significantly faster, with Long Island Aquatic Club’s Tess Howley setting that mark at 1:53.95 in November.

When Chong, 17, clocked that 1:57.99 time last month, it knocked almost two full seconds off her personal best time (1:59.96 from March of 2019).

16-year-old Hana Shimizu-Bowers was the runner-up to Chong in the event in a time of 1:58.63, earning her a new personal best time and ranking her second all-time in the LSC for 15-16s behind Howley. Shimizu-Bowers broke 2:00 for the first time in December in 1:59.26.

Badger’s prowess in the girls’ 200 fly was on full display as a third swimmer, Joy Jiang, got under the 2:00 barrier in 1:59.63, finishing just shy of her personal best set in December (1:59.26).

Shimizu-Bowers topped Chong in the 200 free in a time of 1:49.92, getting under the 1:50 mark for the first time. This marked the first best time for Shimizu-Bowers in almost two years, having been 1:50.09 in March of 2019.

Chong’s time of 1:51.60 was a massive best, crushing her 1:54.06 from way back in 2016.

Shimizu-Bowers (52.30), Chong (51.90), Jiang (53.32) and Yilinna Collmar (52.45) also came together to race the 400 free relay, finishing in a time of 3:29.97. Shimizu-Bowers’ lead-off time wasn’t far off her 100 free best of 52.05.

Collmar, 17, also put up the top time in the girls’ 200 backstroke in 2:03.68. Her best time was set back in 2018 at 2:01.19.

