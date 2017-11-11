Valentina Dumont Breaks Belgian Record in 200 Free at SC Nationals

2017 Belgian Short Course Nationals

November 11th-12th, 2017

Ghent, Belgium

17-year old Valentina Dumont broke a Belgian National Record in the first women’s event of the 2017 Belgian Short Course National Championships – the 200 free. As a wave of youth takes over the country’s women’s swimming (no Belgian swimmers in the top 17 of the 200 free is in her 20s), Dumont is at the tip of the spear with her 1:57.13.

That won’t be enough to qualify her yet for the European Short Course Championships in December (the standard there is 1:56.91), but it does jump Kimberly Buys’ 2009 rubber-suited record of 1:57.39.

Dumont’s previous personal best in the event was a 1:57.77. Earlier this summer, at the European Junior Championships, she also broke the Belgian Record in the long course 200 free with a 1:58.35.

The final will be swum at 4:01 Belgian time on Saturday. The 200 free is her only race swum so far on day 1.