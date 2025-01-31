UVA Adds Finnish Breaststroker Davin Lindholm to Loaded Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

UVA has added another swimmer to their absolutely stacked recruiting class of 2025 with Finnish Breaststroker Davin Lindholm set to join the Hoos in the Fall.

Lindholm is currently completing his mandatory military service in Finland, which is required for men 18-60. Generally, men are required to enlist in the fall of the year they turn 18, but they are able to delay service due to studies, work, or other reasons up to age 28. Once enlisted, men are liable to serve a term of 165, 255, or 347 days Once Lindholm finishes his conscription, he will be placed in the reserves until he reaches 50 or 60, depending on his rank.

Due to his conscription, Lindholm is a bit older than the other freshman, and he will be turning 21 in July. His age will help bring a bit of experience and maturity to an exceptional class of American swimmers.

The class he is joining includes five of SwimSwam’s Top 20 recruits for the Class of 2025, #1 Thomas Heliman, #2 Maximus Williamson, #4 Nathan Szobota, #9 Thomas Mercer, and #13 Blake Amlicke. They have three BOTR recruits with Grant Murphy, Noah Powers, and Josh Howat. They also have one of the top recruits from Virginia, Jackson Tishler.

Lindholm adds depth to the class in another area… breaststroke. UVA’s recruiting class of nine boys covers all the other specialties, sprint free, distance free, butterfly, backstroke, IM, Olympians, but none of the recruits were breaststroke specialists, until now.

Lindholm has represented Finland internationally a few times, most recently at the 2024 SC Worlds where he swam the 50 and 100 breaststroke events, finishing 28th in the 50 (26.98) and 48th in the 100 (1:00.23).

Lindholm’s Best Times (LCM/Converted)

50 Breast: 27.82/(23.52)

100 Breast: 1:02.06/(52.76)

200 Breast: 2:13.19/(1:53.44)

Virginia competes in the ACC, and, while the UVA women run the ACC, the men placed 5th at last year’s conference meet. They are already making huge strides to improve their ranking, but adding breaststroke depth will only help with their quest for a conference title.

Lindholm’s converted times would have earned him two finals swims at last year’s ACCs. His 100 breast would have finished 13th in the ‘B’ final

The 200 breast would have qualified him 3rd for the final, where his converted time would have finished 6th in the event.

UVA recently lost their fastest breaststroker, and school record holder, Noah Nichols after the first semester this year. Sophomore Jay Gerloff is UVA’s current fastest breaststroker with his best times sitting at 53.35 in the 100 and 1:57.29 in the 200. Lindholm’s 100 breaststroke will likely make an immediate relay impact when he arrives in the fall.

