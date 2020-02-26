Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Utah’s David Fridlander Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week

by SwimSwam 0

February 26th, 2020 College, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that David Fridlander of UTAH was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: David Fridlander, R-So., Utah (Natanya, Israel)
Fridlander shined at USC taking home four titles and setting two pool records to help Utah upset the Trojans (164-91). The sophomore took first in two relays, matching a Don Reddish Pool Record with a time of 1:26.81 in the 200-medley relay and setting a new pool record with a mark of 1:20.08 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. He also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.38 and the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:48.97. The computer science major earns his second Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honor this season.

2019-20 Men’s Swimmers of the Month/Week

Month/Week Swimmer Diver
November Alexei Sancov, USC Youssef Selim, Arizona State
December Ryan Hoffer, California Luke McDivitt, Utah
Jan. 8 Brooks Fail, Arizona Youssef Selim, Arizona State
Jan. 15 Grant Shoults, Stanford Conor Casey, Stanford
Jan. 22 Alexei Sancov, USC Tony Chen, Utah
Jan. 29 Reece Whitley, California Youssef Selim, Arizona State 
Feb. 5 David Fridlander, Utah Tony Chen, Utah
Feb. 12 Reece Whitley, California Henry Fusaro, USC
Feb. 26 David Fridlander, Utah

PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP
• Tickets for the 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship on Mar. 4-7 in Federal Way, Wash. are on sale now. Tickets can be found at pac-12.com or by clicking the link here.

