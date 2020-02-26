Utah’s David Fridlander Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that David Fridlander of UTAH was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: David Fridlander, R-So., Utah (Natanya, Israel)

Fridlander shined at USC taking home four titles and setting two pool records to help Utah upset the Trojans (164-91). The sophomore took first in two relays, matching a Don Reddish Pool Record with a time of 1:26.81 in the 200-medley relay and setting a new pool record with a mark of 1:20.08 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. He also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.38 and the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:48.97. The computer science major earns his second Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honor this season.

2019-20 Men’s Swimmers of the Month/Week

PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP

