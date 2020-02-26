Denison Leads Scored D-III Psych Sheets For Men & Women; Cutlines Revealed

2020 NCAA Division III Women’s & Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 18 – Saturday, March 21, 2020

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

Defending champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – results

Women’s Psych Sheets

Men’s Psych Sheets

The NCAA has released full, cut psych sheets for the 2020 Division III Swimming & Diving Championships, and we’ve scored them out.

Earlier this week, we reported on the pre-selection sheets, which showed what events each athlete had entered, but didn’t yet have the cut lines. Now, the NCAA has released the psych sheets with cut lines, which you can see below:

The cut lists show the Denison men in line to win their third consecutive NCAA title, with 101 more psych sheet points than Kenyon. On the women’s side, Denison is 110 points ahead of Emory, which would snap a decade-long run by the Emory women as the reigning NCAA champs.

Here are the team scores based on scored out psych sheets:

Women:

438 Denison-OH

328 Emory-GA

278 Kenyon-OH

240 Williams-NE

195 NYU-MR

136 Tufts-NE

127 Amherst-NE

114 MIT-MA

98 Johns Hopkins-MD

94 Claremont MS-CA

93 St. Kate’s-MN

76 Bates-ME

54 Chicago-IL

51 Wash U. MO-MV

41 Wheaton MA-NE

40 Pomona-Pitzer-CA

39 W&L-VA

39 BSC-SE

37 Rhodes-SE

33 SUNY Geneseo-NI

19 Bowdoin-ME

17 Wooster-LE

17 Franklin-IN

16 Connecticut-CT

14 IWU-IL

12 VASSAR-MR

11 George Fox-US

9 Whittier College-CA

7 Simmons-MA

7 Scranton-MA

7 Rensselaer-AD

7 CMU-AD

6 Whitworth-IE

6 NAZ-NI

5 Wesleyan-CT

5 UW-Stevens Point-WI

5 Gustavus-MN

4 St. Olaf-MN

4 Centre College-KY

3 Trinity U.-ST

3 RIT-NI

2 Wellesley-MA

2 John Carroll-LE

1 Puget Sound-PN

1 Middlebury-NE

Men: