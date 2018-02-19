Utah Men Pull Off Upset Over Carter-Less USC

SOUTHERN CAL VS. UTAH

Results

Hosted by Utah

Saturday, February 17th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

UTAH: 141

USC: 121

The Utah men pulled off an upset on senior day to close out the regular dual meet season. Utah topped Pac-12 rival USC by 20 points on Saturday. Notably, the Trojans were without a handful of their All-Americans, including one of their big scorers: Dylan Carter. Also absent were Santo Condorelli, Ralf Tribuntsov, and Patrick Mulcare. According to USC’s press release, the 4 men stayed in Los Angeles to train over the weekend.

The Utah men got things started with a new Pool Record in the 200 medley relay, as Paul Ungur (back- 21.37), Jack Burton (breast- 24.24), Ben Scott (fly- 21.56), and Rodolfo Moreira (free- 19.64) teamed up for a 1:26.81 victory. Following his relay performance, Burton went on to win the 200 breast in 2:00.78. More Pool Records fell at the hands of the Utes as Rahiti De Vos picked up a 4:26.14 win in the 500 free. Cole Avery was the next man to take down a record with his 1:50.01 in the 200 IM.

Alex Valente and Robert Glinta each won multiple events for the Trojans. Valente swept the butterflies, taking down Pool Records in both as he posted a 47.25 in the 100 and a 1:45.35 in the 200. Teammate Jake Sannem joined him in setting a Pool Record for the Trojans, winning the 200 free in 1:38.36. Glinta’s wins came in the backstrokes, where he popped a quick 46.35 in the 100 back and a 1:45.74 in the 200 back.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH:

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men’s swimming team capped an amazing Senior Day at Ute Natatorium with a 141-121 victory over No. 8 USC on Saturday

The upperclassmen set the tone as Jack Burton , Ben Scott and Paul Ungur teamed with Rodolfo Moreira to win the 200 medley relay in 1:28.81, a new pool record.

In the process, Ungur swam the leadoff leg, a 50 back, in 21.37 seconds to set a new pool record. He would also take runner-up in the 100 back and 100 fly.

Two more pool records were set this afternoon as Rahiti De Vos captured the 500 free in 4:26.14 and Cole Avery won the 200 IM in 1:50.01

However, this was a day for the seniors as they continued to rack up critical points for the Utes. Burton was the runner-up in the 100 breast and then won the 200 breast in 2:00.78. Scott was the runner-up in the 200 fly and took fifth in the 100 fly. Ganem Tebet earned a pair of top-five finishes in the 200 and 100 breast and Peter Kotson finished fifth in the 1000 free.

The 1000 free was captured by another Ute, Matteo Sogne , in 9:22.69, and Liam O’Haimhirgin won the 50 free in 20.38. The day ended with Ungur putting an exclamation mark on the meet in the 400 free relay with O’Haimhirgin, Austin Phillips and Felix Chiun . The quartet won the event with a time of 2:56.17

The Utes now have next weekend off before the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships, Feb. 28 – Mar. 3, at the Weyerhaeuser King Co. Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.

PRESS RELEASE – USC:

Junior Alex Valente and freshman Robert Glinta each won twice among seven Trojan race wins, but the USC swim team, with four key swimmers back in L.A. to train, fell at Utah, 141-121, in the regular season finale in Salt Lake City on Saturday (Feb. 17).

Valente won the 200y fly in 1:45.35 and claimed the 100y fly in 47.25, both pool record times. Glinta won the 100y back in 46.35 and came back to take the 200y back in 1:45.74.

Freshman Jake Sannem also broke a pool record en route to his win in the 200y free in 1:38.36, just ahead of Utah’s Austin Phillips (1:38.45). He was later second in the 500y free.

Junior Carsten Vissering won the 100y breast in 55.03 while freshman Justin Nguyen touched first in the 100y free in 44.68, 0.03 ahead of Utah’s Liam O’Haimhirgin.

Junior Billy Monjay was second in the 200y breast and third in the 100y breast. Freshman Max Statham posted a pair of thirds in the 500y and 1000y free while senior Jon Knox did the same in the 100y and 200y back.