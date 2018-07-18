USMS World Record Holder Steve West Trains with his Daughter (VIDEO)

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE
- USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA
- July 12th-15th
- Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.
- Psych sheet
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”
When Summer West, then 14, qualified for the 2017 Los Angeles Invitational last summer, she figured that her dad, Masters world record holder Steve West, should have to do it with her too.
Lucky for him, he knew what to expect. Steve, now 46, swam his first LA Invite in the summer of 1988. SwimSwam caught up with the father-daughter duo last weekend, as both represented the Irvine Novaquatics at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatic center on the the 30th anniversary of Steve’s debut at the meet.
Summary of West’s accolades:
- Oldest man to compete at Olympic Trials (he was 40 in 2012)
- USMS ages 40-44 100 LCM breast national record: 1:03.76, set July 2012
- USMS ages 45-49 100 LCM breast national record: 1:05.08, set May 2018
- Ages 40-44 200 LCM breast world record: 2:18.57, set July 2015
- Ages 45-49 200 LCM breast world record: 2:19.46, set June 2018
- Ages 40-44 100 SCM breast world record: 1:01.42, set December 2014
- Ages 35-39 200 SCM breast world record: 2:14.36, set December 2013
- Ages 40-44 200 SCM breast world record: 2:13.72, set December 2014
