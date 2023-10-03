USC’s Max Miller Scores MPSF Men’s Water Polo Player of the Week Honors

Courtesy: USC Athletics

USC men’s water polo capped off a sizable home stretch with a decisive win over visiting No. 10 Pacific, led by senior Max Miller‘s four-goal outburst. For his efforts, Miller has been named MPSF Player of the Week for the first time in his Trojan career.

Miller scored USC’s first three goals of the game in an eventual 16-6 win over the Tigers. The victory avenged last year’s road loss at Pacific thanks to a well-rounded USC effort, led by Miller’s four goals to go along with a drawn exclusion and steal by the senior. He was 4-of-5 shooting in the USC win and now leads the Trojans in scoring with 25 goals on the year.

Miller is the first Trojan to win the award since 2021. He was an MPSF Newcomer of the Week selection as a freshman in 2020.

Miller and the Trojans are about to set off on a month’s stretch of road competition, starting with this weekend’s trip to the Bay Area. USC visits No. 4 Stanford at 12 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 7) before heading to Berkeley to take on No. 2 Cal at 1 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 8).