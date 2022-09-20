Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USC’s Eric Hubner Hauls In MPSF Men’s Water Polo Newcomer of the Week Honors

September 20th, 2022 NCAA/College Water Polo, Water Polo

Courtesy: USC Athletics

LOS ANGELES — USC men’s water polo has earned back-to-back selections for the MPSF Newcomer of the Week award with redshirt freshman Eric Hubner’s pick as this week’s winner. The Trojan goalie had a breakout performance in USC’s win against Navy, making a name for himself while also taking a spot in the history books.
In his first full game in goal as a Trojan, Hubner blocked two 5-meter penalty shots on the way to a 14-save performance in USC’s 14-5 win over No. 20 Navy at the Aggie Roundup. Hubner also became the first USC goalie on record to score a goal as he struck from distance in the first period to lift USC to a 3-1 lead. Hubner’s 14 saves vs. the Midshipmen were the most in a game by a USC goalie this season.
Hubner follows teammate Massimo Di Martire’s selection as the MPSF West Newcomer of the Week, giving the Trojans their second weekly honor of the season. Now 8-2 overall, USC has a key week ahead with competition at the MPSF Invitational, running Sept. 23-25 at Stanford.

