Daily Swim Coach Workout #775

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

200 Mixer

300 IM KDS R:10

400 LB R:15

12×25 Choice Drills @ 30

16×25 @ :30 Crazy 8’s

10×100 @ 2:00

Kick w/board max

Kayak

FKOB Arms Up

Last 100 of 500 pace w/kick



3×200 @ 3:00 (free) 1-2-3

400 DPS Tech @ 5:00

6×50 @ :50 500 pace

3×200 @ 2:50/3:00 1-2-3 [#1 is faster than the previous #2]

500 Flutter KOB down/500 pace back

8×50 @ 45 500 pace

3×200 @ 2:45/3:00 1-2-3 [#2 is faster than the previous #2]

600 [300 Kick Max w/board/200(-)/100 close it yourself – be your anchor]

10×50 @ 40 500 pace



Cool Down