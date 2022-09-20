Daily Swim Coach Workout #775

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
200 Mixer
300 IM KDS R:10
400 LB R:15
12×25 Choice Drills @ 30
16×25 @ :30 Crazy 8’s
10×100 @ 2:00
Kick w/board max
Kayak
FKOB Arms Up
Last 100 of 500 pace w/kick
3×200 @ 3:00 (free) 1-2-3
400 DPS Tech @ 5:00
6×50 @ :50 500 pace
3×200 @ 2:50/3:00 1-2-3 [#1 is faster than the previous #2]
500 Flutter KOB down/500 pace back
8×50 @ 45 500 pace
3×200 @ 2:45/3:00 1-2-3 [#2 is faster than the previous #2]
600 [300 Kick Max w/board/200(-)/100 close it yourself – be your anchor]
10×50 @ 40 500 pace
Cool Down
Paul Winkeler
Head Coach, Rockhurst High School
