Jamal Hill Breaks 11-Year-Old American Para-Swimming Record at California Classic

Less than a month after breaking seven American records at the Australian Short Course Championships, U.S. Paralympic swimmer Jamal Hill broke another national mark — this one a long course standard set back in 2011 — at the California Classic in Yucaipa on Sunday.

Competing in the SB9 classification, Hill won the 50-meter breaststroke final with a time of 34.00, taking down Jacob Hansen’s 11-year-old record of 34.30. Hill is now the owner of five long course American records and 12 overall including short course marks.

The California Classic is an annual open meet held at Crafton Hills College, the same competition where Hill made his Para swimming debut four years ago. Hill also tallied first-place finishes over the weekend in the 50 free (26.20) and 50 fly (29.15).

“What I love most about this meet is that it allows Paralympians like myself to meet and encourage the next generation of U.S. para-swimmers,” said Hill, a 27-year-old Los Angeles native. “I think it’s definitely one of the more fun competitions on the circuit and a great opportunity to gauge where you’re at in the season.”

Hill represented the U.S. last summer at the Tokyo Paralympics, where he won a bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle under the S9 classification. His time of 25.19 still stands as the American record. Hill won the same medal in June at the World Championships, where he clocked three more national records in the 100 free S9 (56.16), the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay, and the 4×100 mixed medley relay. Last month, his seven short course American records came in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly, and 50 breast.