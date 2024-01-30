USA Water Polo Announces Women’s Roster For 2024 World Aquatics Championships

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – January 29 – USA Water Polo Women’s National Team Head Coach Adam Krikorian has announced the roster of 15 athletes selected for competition at the upcoming 2024 World Aquatics World Championships set for February 2-18 in Doha, Qatar. Only 13 athletes will be eligible for each match and they will be determined prior to each game day.

Team USA has been drawn into Group A where the action begins Sunday, February 4 when the United States opens play against the Netherlands at 8:00am pacific time. They’ll also meet Brazil and Kazakhstan in group play. Live streaming of the World Championships will be available on Peacock (login required).

The USA Women’s National Team has won gold at seven World Championships (2003, 2007, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022) and most recently claimed fifth place at the 2023 event in Fukuoka, Japan. While this event will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games, Team USA has already qualified following their gold medal win at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

For more information on the 2024 World Aquatics World Championships, click here to visit the homepage. Be sure to follow @USAWP on social media for updates throughout the competition.

2024 World Aquatics World Championships Roster (13 athletes to be selected prior to each match)

Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)

Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/NYAC)

Tara Prentice (Temecula, CA/UC Irvine/Sant Andreu)

Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/NYAC)

Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/Sabadell/NYAC)

Emily Ausmus (Riverside, CA/ML King HS/SOCAL)

Ryann Neushul (Goleta, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)

Bayley Weber (Los Alamitos, CA/USC/NYAC)

Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/NYAC)

Jovana Sekulic (Belgrade, Serbia/Princeton/Maverick- WCAC)

Jenna Flynn (San Jose, CA/Stanford/San Jose/Almaden Water Polo)

Jewel Roemer (Martinez, CA/Stanford/680 Water Polo)

Denise Mammolito (Rancho Cucamonga, CA/USC/CHAWP)

Head Coach – Adam Krikorian

Assistants – Molly Cahill, Chris Oeding

Video Coach – Andrew Silva

Team Manager – Ally Beck

Sports Medicine Manager – Larnie Boquiren

2024 World Aquatics World Championships Schedule (subject to change)

February 4 – vs Netherlands 8:00am pt

February 6 – vs Brazil 9:30am pt

February 8 – vs Kazakhstan 6:30am pt

February 10 – Crossover Round

February 12 – Quarterfinal Round

February 14 – Semifinal Round

February 16 – Final Round