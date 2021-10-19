USA Swimming Publishes 2022 Speedo Junior Nationals Qualifying Standards

After last week publishing the time standards for the 2022 International Team Trials, USA Swimming this week has published the time standards for the 2022 Speedo Junior National Championships.

The meet will be held from August 1-5, 2022 at the William Wollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, California.

The meet will over Bonus swims for athletes already qualified for the meet. In past years, the bonus system has allowed athletes who qualify for one or more individual events to swim up to two Bonus events, if they have the time standards.

The qualifying period is June 1, 2021 through the entry deadline.

This meet will be the first single-site Junior National Championships for USA Swimming since summer of 2019. USA Swimming will host a split-site Winter Junior Championships from December 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina and Austin, Texas.

USA Swimming has kept the standards the same as the 2019 Junior National Championships almost across-the-board. The only exceptions in long course is the women’s 100 breast, where the meters standard has gotten a tenth faster (though the yards standard has remained the same). One short course yards standard got faster as well: the boys’ 100 yard backstroke qualifying time dropped from a 49.69 to a 49.39.

Most of the Bonus Standards will be faster in 2022, so that means fewer opportunities for swimmers with only one standard to swim extra events. That could result in fewer total entries than 2019, and could also deter some swimmers from coming to the meet for just a single swim.

2022 Junior Nationals Time Standards

2022 Junior Nationals – BONUS Time Standards