USA Diving Announces Winter Trials Will Be in Atlanta, Dec. 16-21

Courtesy: USA Diving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – USA Diving announced Tuesday that the 2018 USA Diving Winter Trials will be held December 16-21, 2018 on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta at the McAuley Aquatic Center. A training day will be held December 15. Estimated timeline and additional information regarding qualification and selection will be posted on the events page.

The Winter Trials will select divers to compete in the 2019 World University Games, as well as determine teams for select FINA Grand Prix meets in 2019. Qualification criteria for Winter Trials will be available soon.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the city of Atlanta and Georgia Tech by hosting the 2018 USA Diving Winter Trials at the McAuley Aquatic Center, which we know to be one of the most premier aquatic centers in the country,” said USA Diving High Performance Director Dan Laak. “This is a phenomenal facility and environment in which to showcase our best athletes as they compete to represent Team USA at select international competitions in 2019.”

The McAuley Aquatic Center last hosted a USA Diving event this past summer, when the 2018 USA Diving Junior National Championships were held in Atlanta. Georgia Tech was also the host site of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games aquatic events.