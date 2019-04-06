Updated List Of Japanese Worlds Qualifiers Through Day 5

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Monday, April 8th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- LCM
- Qualifying Meet for 2019 World Championships
With the strict Japanese qualifying times for this summer’s World Championships, just two more individual event qualifiers were added to the list of swimmers going to Gwangju.
Olympic medalist Daiya Seto qualified for his 2nd event, adding the 200m IM to his 200m fly, while Suzuka Hasegawa cleared the QT in the women’s 200m fly.
Although there were no individual qualifiers in the men’s 100m freestyle, the top 4 finishers dipped under the minimum time standard, so the four should be a lock to go to Gwangju.
As a reminder, swimmers can still make a last-chance qualification bid next month at the Japan Open Swim.
Japanese Swimmers Hitting QT’s Through Day 5:
Individual Events:
- Yui Ohashi – women’s 200m IM 2:09.27
- Rika Omoto – women’s 200m IM 2:09.91
- Katsuhiro Matsumoto – men’s 200m free 1:45.63
- Yasuhiro Koseki – men’s 50m breast 27.01*
- Daiya Seto – men’s 200 fly 1:54.44, men’s 200m IM 1:56.69
Relays:
- Yasuhiro Koseki – medley
- Hiroko Makino – medley
- Ryosuke Irie – medley
- Misaki Sekiguchi – medley
- Natsumi Sakai – medley
- Rio Shirai– 4×200 free
- Chihiro Igarashi -4x200m free
- Tomomi Aoki – 4x200m free
- Nagisa Imemoto – 4x200m free
- Katsumi Namakura – 4x100m free
- Shinri Shioura – 4x100m free
- Katsuhiro Matsumoto – 4x100m free
- Kaiya Seki – 4x100m free
