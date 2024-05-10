Update On Olympic Medalist Bronte Campbell’s Calf Injury

The 2024 Australian Open Championships took place last month with one key athlete missing from most of the competition.

29-year-old Bronte Campbell raced in the heats of the women’s 100m freestyle event but wound up dropping the final and the rest of the meet due to a calf injury.

At the time, WA Today reported that C2’s injury was minor and is still expected to race at the Olympic Trials in June.

Flash forward to this week and her coach Shannon Rollason provided an update on C2’s status while appearing on the Off the Blocks podcast.

The Cruiz Swimming Club coach stated, “She was pushing a sled in the gym and it [calf muscle] just went.”

He continued to say that the injury was originally deemed ‘grade 1’ but ‘they now think that a tendon is involved. She’s getting an MRI.’

According to Physiopedia, the grades of calf strains are as follows:

Depending on what the MRI reveals, Campbell’s participation, let alone ability to perform at peak speed, at next month’s Trials may be in jeopardy.

At the Open Championships, C2 put up a morning swim of 54.13 before bowing out of the meet. That swim was kicked off by a notably sluggish reaction time of .87, coinciding with Rollason commenting that the Olympian’s starts and turns are affected the most by her injury.