Update On Olympic Medalist Bronte Campbell’s Calf Injury

The 2024 Australian Open Championships took place last month with one key athlete missing from most of the competition.
29-year-old Bronte Campbell raced in the heats of the women’s 100m freestyle event but wound up dropping the final and the rest of the meet due to a calf injury.
At the time, WA Today reported that C2’s injury was minor and is still expected to race at the Olympic Trials in June.
Flash forward to this week and her coach Shannon Rollason provided an update on C2’s status while appearing on the Off the Blocks podcast.
The Cruiz Swimming Club coach stated, “She was pushing a sled in the gym and it [calf muscle] just went.”
He continued to say that the injury was originally deemed ‘grade 1’ but ‘they now think that a tendon is involved. She’s getting an MRI.’
According to Physiopedia, the grades of calf strains are as follows:
Depending on what the MRI reveals, Campbell’s participation, let alone ability to perform at peak speed, at next month’s Trials may be in jeopardy.
At the Open Championships, C2 put up a morning swim of 54.13 before bowing out of the meet. That swim was kicked off by a notably sluggish reaction time of .87, coinciding with Rollason commenting that the Olympian’s starts and turns are affected the most by her injury.
C1 & C2 have done great service over the years. But it was unlikely both of them would make it to Paris.
C1 still has a chance but if she doesn’t few would really be surprised.
Thanks anyway sisters.
Not sure I agree. As members of the finals 4X100; I would but Wilson off the scene and none of the latest generation YET shutting the door; positions 5&6 were very much open.
You could out up a counterargument that they could co-opt X or Y to swim the heats BUT the foremost candidates for that duty would be Throssell and Titmus and both of them will have had heats swims (100fly/400fr respectively) in that session with both having swims that night.
Ideally someone out of juniors will truly step up but Wunsch looks to be the only one so far. At this point, I think C1 still has the inside line and should she qualify in 50, its… Read more »
i just sprained my ankle (level 2 tear) and have full mobility a week after. Kicking and underwaters are fine. I know its not the same as her injury, but if its as minor as they say, she’ll be ok.