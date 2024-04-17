Bronte Campbell Suffers Calf Injury, Pulls Out Of Australian Open

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Open Championships kicked off today from Queensland but already one of the key women’s freestylers has withdrawn from the competition.

29-year-old Bronte Campbell dove in for the heats of the 100m freestyle this morning, capturing the 8th seed in 54.13.

However, the multi-Olympic medalist’s name was missing from tonight’s finals start list leading to questions about why the Cruiz swimmer wouldn’t be taking advantage of this Olympic Trials tune-up opportunity.

According to WA Today, C2 has suffered a calf injury which has forced her to pull out of these championships. She was entered in both the 100m and 50m free events.

Swimming Australia reportedly confirmed to WA Today that C2’s injury is minor and is still expected to race at the Olympic Trials in June.

Campbell is a 3-time Olympic medalist, having earned gold in the women’s 4x100m free relay in both Rio and Tokyo and a bronze in the mixed medley relay in Tokyo.