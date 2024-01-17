University of Wisconsin Adds Freestyler Sarah Larsen to Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Larsen, a junior at Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead, NY and a 2023 National Select Camp participant, has announced her commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the 2025 school year.

Larsen is a strategic addition by Wisconsin Head Coach Yuri Suguiyama to fill the shoes of several top distance freestylers that will graduate before her arrival. Suguiyama, known for his hand in the rise of distance swimming phenom Katie Ledecky, has built an impressive program at Wisconsin since his arrival in 2018, with the women’s team finishing 15th at NCAA’s last year and 17th in 2022.

Distance freestylers Paige McKenna and Abby Carlson largely attributed to the Badger’s top-20 NCAA finishes. McKenna was the NCAA Champion in the 1650 FR in 2022 and a 3rd place finisher in that same event last spring. Carlson was runner-up in the 500 FR in 2023. Current juniors, McKenna and Carlson will graduate by 2025, leaving a gap to be filled by Larsen.

Larsen has been runner-up in the 500 FR at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Swimming (NYSPHSAA) Championships the last two years. Both instances, Larsen finished behind a Junior National Team member, and both times behind a different Gormsen sister: Cavan Gormsen in 2022 and Lily Gormsen in 2023. Larsen’s time of 4:51.56 from 2023 achieved automatic All-American status. She flexed her versatility in the 200 FR by placing 4th in 2023 and 5th in the 2022.

Top SCY Times:

100 FR – 53.68

200 FR – 1:50.77

500 FR – 4:50.76

1000 FR – 9:59.57

1650 FR – 16:46.74

Larsen swims year round for Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC) and was recently selected to attend National Select Camp this past fall for her 8:55.91 800m FR time.

Larson’s range goes beyond the pool and into the open water sector, where in 2022, she placed 4th in the 5k at Open Water Junior Nationals and in 2023, she placed 13th in the 7.5k. Most recently, she has qualified for 2024 Open Water Nationals.

Out of the pool, Larsen is a two-time Scholastic All-American, teaches swimming to age group swimmers, and volunteers at school events in her free time.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.