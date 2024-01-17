Fresno State Wraps Homestand With Win Over CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield vs Fresno State (Women)

January 16, 2024

Fresno, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Fresno State Athletics

FRESNO, Calif.– Fresno State swim and dive team earns another dual meet win at the Aquatics Center on Tuesday afternoon against CSU Bakersfield.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It’s another big dual meet win for the Bulldogs as they wrap up their second of three homestand meets.

Fresno State medley relay held consistent all season earning another event win with a time of 1:44.83, in a new lineup that featured Korrie Tengan in the backstroke lead-off.

Moving in stride the Bulldogs claimed six straight events starting with Julia Matney in the 100 backstroke (57.73), Aliz Kalmar in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.66), Sera Hanagan 200 butterfly (2:04.10), Mackenzie Hutler in the 100 butterfly (23.70) and Wiktoria Dabrowska in the 100 freestyle (52.47) and closed out by Korrie Tengan in the 200 backstroke (2:08.23.)

In the diving well Grace Ally and Jaden Fagundes claimed 1-2 in both the 1 meter and 3 meter springboard against the Roadrunners. Ally with a final score of 270.83 points in the 1 meter followed by Fagundes with a final score of 261.98. Ally earned 270.38 points in the 3-meter and Fagundes with 240.83 points. Freshman Averee Esteep finished both springboard events in fifth place.

NOTES:

Julia Matney earns high point with 21 points and three first place finishes and one third place finish

earns high point with 21 points and three first place finishes and one third place finish Aliz Kalmar also earned 18 points and three first place finishes

also earned 18 points and three first place finishes Grace Ally takes first place in both the 1 and 3 meter springboard

takes first place in both the 1 and 3 meter springboard Fresno State won 11 out of 16 events

UP NEXT: ‘Dogs set their sights on their final home meet of the season, as they celebrate their senior class and face off against UC Davis at 11 a.m. PT streaming on the Mountain West Network.

TEAM RESULTS

Fresno State – 173

CSU Bakersfield – 122

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200 Medley Relay

1.Tengan, A. Kalmar, Matney, Dabrowska – 1:44.83

3. Summers, Byrne, Laskey, McPhail – 1:47.80

5. Lucchini, Beauvais, Hanagan, McEvoy – x1:49.58

1650 Freestyle

2. Laura Kalmar – 16:56.62

4. Ava Elliot – 17:22.83

5. Samarah Melia – 17:25.54

200 Freestyle

2. Sam Arrendondo – 1:53.71

3. Wiktoria Dabrowska – 1:54. 48

6. Marija Rutkauskatie – 1:56.51

7. Riley Baldwin – x1:57.44

100 Backstroke

1. Julia Matney – 57.73

3. Cheyanne Summers – 59.34

4. Jenna Pulikknen – 59.35

6. Sara Lucchini – x1:00.69

8. Abigail Rousseau – x1:02.26

9. Cayli McEvoy – x1:03.04

100 Breaststroke

1. Aliz Kalmar – 1:02.66

3. Allie Byrne – x1:05.61

5. Brooke Beauvais – 1:06.61

6. Madison Caserio – x1:07.01

200 Butterfly

1. Sera Hanagan – 2:04.10

3. Clara Laskey – 2:06.09

4. Korrie Tengan – 2:07.61

5. Ava Elliott – x2:08.57

50 Freestyle

1. Mackenzie Hutler – 23.70

3. Sam Arredondo – 24.42

4. Kennedy McPhail – 24.49

5. Eleonora Trentin – x24.73

8. Anna Chope – x25.96

100 Freestyle

1. Wiktoria Dabrowska – 52.47

3. Julia Matney – 52.94

6. Kennedy McPhail – 54.14

7. Marija Rutkauskatie – x54.30

8. Eleonora Trentin – x55.34

9. Cayli McEvoy – x55.56

10. Anna Chope – x55.76

200 Backstroke

1. Korrie Tengan – 2:08.23

3. Cheyanne Summers – 2:09.82

4. Katie Ueda – 2:09.22

5. Abigail Rousseau – x2:10.54

200 Breaststroke

1. Aliz Kalmar – 2:15.63

3. Jenna Pulkkinen – 2:21.18

4. Sam Arredondo – 2:23.28

7. Brooke Beavais – x2:26.51

500 Freestyle

2. Laura Kalmar – 5:07.22

3. Madison Caserio – 5:12.09

4. Samarah Melia – 5:14.27

5. Riley Bladwin – x5:15.09

100 Butterfly

1. Julia Matney – 55.28

2. Mackenzie Hutler – 56.78

5. Clara Laskey – 58.38

7. Sara Lucchini – x1:01.35

200 IM

Sera Hanagan – x2:06.08

Aliz Kalmar – x2:07.60

Korrie Tengan – x2:10.35

Katie Ueda – x2:10.97

Riley Baldwin – x2:12.57

Allie Byrne – x2:13.92

Brooke Beauvais – x2:15.54

400 Free Relay

1 Meter

1. Grace Ally – 270.83

2. Jaden Fagundes – 261.98

5. Averee Estep – 174.30