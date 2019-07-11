University of Calgary Swim Club Girls Break NAG In 13-14 400 Medley Relay

2019 AB Summer Championships

July 4-7, 2019

Edmonton, Alberta

Kinsmen Sports Centre

LCM (50m)

Full Results

After breaking the record in the 200 medley relay just last month, the University of Calgary 13-14 girls set another Canadian National Age Group Record at the Alberta Provincial Championships in Edmonton last weekend.

The quartet of Teagan McKenzie, Alicia L’Archeveque, Kamryn Cannings and Eliza Housman combined for a final time of 4:20.06 in the 400 medley relay, improving on the 4:22.14 set by the Etobicoke Swim Club just a week earlier. These are the same four swimmers who were on the record-setting 200 medley relay.

Prior to Etobicoke setting the record, it had stood for 10 years at 4:23.12, set by the Oakville Aquatic Club at the 2009 Ontario Provincials Championships.

Check out the splits of the three records below:

Oakville, 2009 Etobicoke, 2019 Calgary, 2019 Annie Harrison – 1:05.38 Nika Tomic – 1:06.68 Teagan McKenzie – 1:06.22 Marni Oldershaw – 1:14.80 Jade Lo – 1:15.64 Alicia L’Archeveque – 1:13.16 Mika Spencer – 1:04.67 Summer McIntosh – 1:02.08 Kamryn Cannings – 1:02.80 Sharalynn Missiuna – 58.27 Katrina Bellio – 57.74 Eliza Housman – 57.88 4:23.12 4:22.14 4:20.06

Compared to Etobicoke’s splits, the breaststroke leg was the key difference maker.

L’Archeveque, Cannings and Housman all split quicker than their individual personal best times in the race, while McKenzie was seven-tenths outside of the 1:05.52 she swam in the individual event at the meet.

All four athletes are coached by the University of Calgary Swim Club‘s age group head coach Dave Macdonald.