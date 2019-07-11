Nashville City Summer League Meet Features US National Team Members

In February, at the Tennessee High School State Swimming & Diving Championships, it took a 52.32 to qualify for the A-final of the girls’ 100 yard freestyle.

It might actually take faster than that to qualify for the A final at this weekend’s Nashville Summer League City Meet Championships, believe it or not.

Featuring swimmers like US National Teamer Alex Walsh, her younger sister and US National Junior Teamer Gretchen Walsh, and the aforementioned Tennessee high school state champion in the 100 free Kallie Chelsvig, this meet is absolutely loaded, as it is every year in one of the best summer leagues in the country.

Last year, it was the Seven Hills Barracudas, led by the likes of two-sport star Alex Massey and a stacked group of 13-14s as well, that won the top division – the AAAA division – of the league.

That 100 free will be the real fireworks of the meet, though. The City Meet Championship Record of 49.98, set last year by Gretchen Walsh, will almost assuredly go down – maybe by multiple swimmers.