United States Lead Medal Table With 5 Gold, 10 Total Medals Through Day 4

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

The United States continues to stand alone at the top of the medal table as they have five gold medals, three more than any other team. The USA picked up a gold medal tonight as they finished the night with gold in the 4×100 mixed medley relay. The USA also leads with 10 total medals.

Australia has the second most total medals with eight. They picked up their first gold tonight as Sam Williamson won the men’s 50 breaststroke, setting a new national record in the process. Australia and Italy have the second-most total medals as Australia has eight and Italy has six, respectively.

Ireland, Japan, and Austria won their first medals of the meet tonight. Daniel Wiffen captured Ireland’s first gold medal ever at the World Championships as he won the men’s 800 free. Japan’s Tomoru Honda earned a win in the 200 fly to place Japan on the medal board while Austria’s Martin Espernberger won bronze to add them to the medal table.

Gold Silver Bronze Total
USA 5 2 3 10
China 2 2 1 5
South Korea 2 0 0 2
Australia 1 5 2 8
Italy 1 4 1 6
Netherlands 1 1 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 2
Germany 1 0 3 4
Hong Kong 1 0 1 2
Portugal 1 0 0 1
Ireland 1 0 0 1
Japan 1 0 0 1
Canada 0 1 2 3
Lithuania 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Great Britain 0 0 2 2
Sweden 0 0 1 1
Greece 0 0 1 1
Austria 0 0 1 1

0
