UMBC Rolls To Dominant Season-Opening Wins Over American

UMBC vs American

October 5, 2024

Baltimore, Md.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: UMBC Athletics

BALTIMORE — The UMBC Women’s Swimming & Diving started off the 2024-25 season on a high note, as they defeated visiting American 178-120 on Saturday at the UMBC Aquatic Complex.



“This was exactly how we wanted to start the season,” said head coach Matt Donovan. “We set a few team goals like scoring two teams in the first relay and did a great job with that. Individually we are way ahead of where we were at this point last year. This sets us up very well for the fall semester meets”.



Ember Stennett led the divers as she won the 1 meter (255.00) and 3 meter (238.58). Alicia Buteau, Joella Mills and Isabella Evers took second through fourth in the 1 meter. Evers and Buteau finished second and third in the 3 meter.



The meet started off with a bang as Ashley Gutshall, Elze Bielskute, Nicol Davanzo and Makaela Hill won the 200 Medley Relay



Bruna de Padua blew away the competition to take gold in both the 500 free and 1000 free, and freshman Claire Oettinger started her career off with a win in the 200 free.



Ashley Gutshall continued the winning ways for UMBC by winning the 100 back, followed by Bielskute finishing first in the 100 breast



Ellie Taragano made a late push to take first in the 200 back, while Breanna Smith won the 200 breaststroke in her college debut.



Davanzo continued the winning ways for the Retrievers with a first place finish in the 100 fly.



de Padua, Oettinger, Gutshall and Hill closed the meet by taking gold in the 400 free relay.



The Retrievers head to Navy next Saturday for a tri-meet against Navy and William & Mary.

BALTIMORE — The UMBC Men’s Swimming & Diving began the 2024-25 season with a bang, as they raced past visiting American, 208.50-91.50, on Saturday at the UMBC Aquatic Complex.



“Great job by all the men today led by some amazing results in the diving well,” said head coach Matt Donovan. “In both swim and dive we have a lot of new faces to help complement our returning core of athletes. We had a very strong day today. We are excited to see what this group can do in the coming months”.



Issac Poole had a pair of NCAA Zone Cuts as he won both the 1 meter (311.78) and the 3 meter (339.08). Kaleb Cave and Grant Moore took second and third in both diving events, as well.



UMBC got off to a hot start as Marko Kovacic, Christian Coleman, Oliver Gassmann and Bode Neale took first in the 200 Medley Relay



Graduate student Boris Milev won the 200 free in his Retriever debut and followed by gold in the 100 and 50 free, while classmate Ryan Harding took first in the 100 back.



Kovacic then picked up another pair of wins as he finished first in the 100 fly and 200 fly, and Nick Bracall topped the podium in the 200 back



James Tao, Max Trias, Eric Kim and Matthew Johnson then took the top 4 spots for UMBC in the 200 Breaststroke.



UMBC closed the race by taking gold in the 400 relay as Jayden Atkins, Chris Coleman, Sean Neils and Andrew McEachern finished first.



The Retrievers head to Navy next Saturday for a tri-meet against Navy and William & Mary.

Courtesy: American Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams posted 19 individual top-two performances in their first dual meets of the season at UMBC, out of 32 total events. The Eagles won eight events overall, getting two wins each from grad student Mimi Watts and freshman Zachary Rothman . AU’s freshman class was impressive all day long, contributing to a large number of the top finishes.

Notable Results

Watts posted wins in her only two individual events, the 50 free (24.02) and the 100 free (52.65).

In his first career dual meet, Rothman earned wins in both the 500 free and 1000 free for the Eagles.

Freshman Luke Martens earned a win in his first meet as well, going 1:58.39 in the men’s 200 IM.

earned a win in his first meet as well, going 1:58.39 in the men’s 200 IM. The trio of senior Katie Yoo , freshman Brooke Vos , and junior Isabel McGovern went 1-2-3 in the women’s 200 IM.

, freshman , and junior went 1-2-3 in the women’s 200 IM. McGovern also put up a first-place finish for AU in the 200 fly (2:11.30), followed by freshman Claire Mosher in second place.

in second place. The third top-three finish for McGovern came in the 100 fly where she placed second in 59.34.

Junior Daniel Coughlin and freshman Cole Coffman placed second and third on the men’s side in the 200 fly.

and freshman placed second and third on the men’s side in the 200 fly. On the men’s side, junior Colin Clough took first in the 100 breaststroke in 58.29, and also placed second in the 100 free.

took first in the 100 breaststroke in 58.29, and also placed second in the 100 free. Freshman Demetra Bicos had a strong showing in the women’s 200 free, taking second in 1:57.85, and she later took second in the 200 breaststroke.

had a strong showing in the women’s 200 free, taking second in 1:57.85, and she later took second in the 200 breaststroke. Freshman Piper Crosby and sophomore Rebecca Siegel finished second and third, respectively, in the 100 backstroke.

and sophomore finished second and third, respectively, in the 100 backstroke. Siegel and Vos placed second and third for the women in the 200 back.

For the men, freshman Ryan Pursley took second in both the 100 back and 200 back.

took second in both the 100 back and 200 back. Both teams lost overall to the Retrievers. The UMBC women won 178-120, while the men won 208.5-91.5.

