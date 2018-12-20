UCSB Picks Up Commitment from Juniors West A-Finalist Tegan Preston

Tegan Preston, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Carlsbad, California, has committed to the University of California, Santa Barbara for 2019-20. She will join Gillian Flath and Zoe Cosgrove in the class of 2023.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCSB in the fall! I fell in love with the team atmosphere and I felt happy the whole time I was on campus. huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me find my home for the next four years! GO GAUCHOS!”

Preston is a senior at La Costa Canyon High School and a 5-time CIF-San Diego Section Division 2 individual champion. She is undefeated in the 100 breast throughout her 3-year prep career and she has won the 200 IM the last two years in a row; as a freshman she was runner-up in the IM. At the 2018 CIF-SDS D2 Championships she won the 200 IM with 2:04.21 and the 100 breast in 1:03.23, taking 6/100 off the Division Record she had set in 2017. She also split a 28.70 breast on the winning 200 medley relay and contributed a 55.06 100 free to the winning 400 free relay.

Preston does her year-round swimming with North Coast Aquatics. She recently competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East and made the A-final of the 200 breast by dropping 2.75 seconds in prelims to score a PB of 2:14.50. She split a 1:01.6 on NCA’s 400 medley relay.

The Gauchos finished second, 205 points behind Hawaii, at the 2018 MPSF Championships. Preston would have given UCSB another A-finalist in the 100 breast (after runner-up Heaven Quintana), 200 breast (with Brittney Straw and An Nguyen), 200 IM (behind 5th-place Maddie Johnson), and 400 IM (with Straw and Johnson).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.05 (1:01.62 relay split)

200 breast – 2:14.50

200 IM – 2:03.52

400 IM – 4:22.81

