PA Butterflyer Nick Fiddler Commits to In-state Villanova Wildcats

Nick Fiddler from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania committed to swim and study at Villanova University.

“I choose Villanova because of the great academics and rich athletic history. The campus felt like home and the team felt like a family. I am thrilled to spend my next four years here”

Fiddler is a senior at Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School where he swims for coach Kevin Golebiewski. He placed 10th in the 100 fly at the 2018 PIAA Boys 3A Swimming & Diving State Championships as a junior last March. He also split 22.47 on the butterfly leg of the 11th-place medley relay and 21.51 in the middle of the 9th-place 200 free relay.

Fiddler trains under Crystal Keelan at Penn Charter Aquatic Club. He capped off a strong summer season at Middle Atlantic LSC Senior Long Course Championships. There he finished 9th in the 100 fly and 7th in the 200 fly and picked up all new times in the LCM 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly.

Best SCY times include:

100 fly – 50.25

100 back – 51.59

200 fly – 1:54.15

100 free (relay) – 47.97

50 free (relay) – 21.51

50 fly (relay) – 22.47

